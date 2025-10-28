SWIPE, EARN, AND FLY WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' NEW RAPID REWARDS DEBIT CARD

Calling all budget-savvy travelers: Sign up to receive a welcome bonus and start earning points on everyday spending

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is offering a new way for Customers to earn Rapid Rewards® points on everyday purchases with the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Debit Card.1 Powered by Galileo, the new Visa debit card combines the convenience of debit payments with the benefits of Rapid Rewards.

"At Southwest Airlines, we are continually exploring new ways for our Customers to experience the benefits of our Rapid Rewards program," said Tony Roach, EVP Chief Customer and Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. "With more than 90% of Americans using debit cards, expanding our award-winning Rapid Rewards loyalty program to include a debit card was a natural next step.2 Whether it's a college student looking to book a flight to watch their favorite team, a parent setting up an account for a recent graduate, or a cash-savvy Customer looking for another way to earn rewards, the Rapid Rewards Debit Card offers unlimited options to turn everyday spending into that next Southwest flight."

Make Your Cash Worth More

Customers can sign up today at southwestdebit.com . Benefits include:

Welcome bonus: Enjoy a 2,500-point welcome bonus with two recurring deposits and $100 spend in the first 90 days.

Enjoy a 2,500-point welcome bonus with two recurring deposits and $100 spend in the first 90 days. Unlimited points on everyday spending: Earn 1 point per $2 spent on everyday purchases, plus 1 point per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases, dining, and subscriptions, including internet, phone, streaming services, and utilities.

Earn 1 point per $2 spent on everyday purchases, plus 1 point per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases, dining, and subscriptions, including internet, phone, streaming services, and utilities. Companion Pass ® bonus: Receive a 7,500 Companion Pass bonus each year. All points earned with the debit card count toward Companion Pass, including the welcome bonus offer.

® Receive a 7,500 Companion Pass bonus each year. All points earned with the debit card count toward Companion Pass, including the welcome bonus offer. Annual perks and travel credit: Receive up to 7,500 bonus points on the Cardmember anniversary, 3 an annual 20% off promotion code, and an annual $35 Southwest credit.

Receive up to 7,500 bonus points on the Cardmember anniversary, an annual 20% off promotion code, and an annual $35 Southwest credit. Simple signup and waived fees: No credit check is required to sign up, there are no fees to withdrawal from ATMs within the Cirrus network, and the monthly fee is waived.4

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Debit Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, with Visa as the payment network.

"Partnering with Southwest Airlines to launch this debit program demonstrates how quickly global brands can innovate on Galileo's platform," said Bill Kennedy, Interim CEO and CFO at Galileo Financial Technologies. "With our modern technology, Southwest Airlines can deliver seamless payments and create new loyalty opportunities that deepen customer engagement."

Easy Everyday Rewards

Points earned on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Debit Card never expire, there are no blackout dates, and Members can use points for any seat. Plus, Rapid Rewards Members receive tier benefits and free inflight WiFi, thanks to T-Mobile,®5 and can earn and redeem points for hotels, rental cars, vacations, and more. Sign up to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

For more information on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Debit Card and its benefits, including how to open an account, visit southwestdebit.com.

1 The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Debit Card is brought to you by Southwest Airlines® and issued by Sunrise Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa. Funds are FDIC insured up to $250,000 through Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC. Southwest Airlines is responsible for the redemption of Rapid Rewards® points toward benefits and services. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest® and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and are subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Rapid Rewards points can only be transferred to the primary Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found here. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points.

2 According to 2024 data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

3 Earn up to 7,500 Rapid Rewards points after making at least $15,000 in qualifying purchases each year. See Terms for further details.

4 The monthly fee will be waived as long as you maintain a minimum average monthly balance of at least $2,500.

5 Where available. Available on WiFi-enabled designated aircraft.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline. 6 By empowering its more than 72,000 7 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship .

6. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025

7. Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of June 30, 2025

ABOUT GALILEO FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES:

Galileo Financial Technologies , LLC and certain of its affiliates collectively comprise a financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) that enables fintechs, financial institutions, and emerging and established brands to build differentiated financial solutions that deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Through modern, open APIs, Galileo's flexible, secure, scalable and fully integrated platform drives innovation across payments and financial services. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning, tailored and differentiated financial products and more, across industries and geographies.

©2025 Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC. All rights reserved. Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC is a technology company, not a bank. Galileo partners with many issuing banks to provide banking services in North and Latin America.

ABOUT SUNRISE BANKS:

Sunrise Banks is no ordinary bank; it strives to be a place where money and values meet for customers and communities. It does this by prioritizing social responsibility, community impact and environmental sustainability alongside essential financial products and services. Sunrise Banks is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide. Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact. Visit sunrisebanks.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.