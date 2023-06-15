Swirl Metasearch Version 2.0 Now Available with Connectors for Microsoft 365 Apps

News provided by

Swirl Corporation

15 Jun, 2023, 16:25 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swirl, the company behind the open-source Swirl Metasearch engine, today announced general availability of version 2.0, featuring enterprise-grade OAUTH2 support and pre-configured connectors to Microsoft 365 Outlook, OneDrive, Teams and SharePoint.

Using the included Spyglass UI, knowledge workers can systematically review the most relevant results from a growing list of enterprise services, currently including Atlassian, JetBrains YouTrack, Elastic, Solr, OpenSearch, PostgreSQL, Google BigQuery, and online services like Northern Light Research and Miro Drawings.

"With the majority of enterprise services now in cloud and accessible through APIs and common authentication standards, it is finally possible to build the `One Search Box to Rule Them All` enterprise users have always demanded" said Sid Probstein, creator of Swirl. "Swirl Metasearch solves cross-silo enterprise search problems without the massive time and effort required to copy and index data."  Probstein, the founding CTO of Attivio (now ServiceNow), has previously held executive positions at Northern Light Technology and Fast Search & Transfer. He released Swirl under the Apache 2.0 license last summer.

Unlike traditional enterprise search engines, Swirl Metasearch adapts queries to align them with capabilities the enterprise already has, gathers the disparate responses, then uses Large Language Models to identify the best results. This saves massive time compared to the status quo of keeping multiple browser tabs open and deciding which ones to trust when making decisions.

Swirl Metasearch is now available as a managed service. Swirl Corporation also offers support, consulting and enterprise solutions built in concert with qualified partners.

Please visit our website www.swirl.today for more information.

CONTACT: Sid Probstein, [email protected]

SOURCE Swirl Corporation

