Swiss Portfolio Manager, Gefion Capital Launches Gold-Denominated Note to Invest in Monetary Metals' Gold Leases and Bonds

News provided by

Monetary Metals & Co.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

The Monetary Metals® Diversified Gold Income Note will target a 6% to 8% yield on gold, paid in gold to qualified, non-US investors.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to report that Gefion Capital AG has launched the Monetary Metals® Diversified Gold Income Note. The note seeks to deliver a 6% to 8% net return on gold by investing in Monetary Metals' gold leases and gold bonds.

The Luxembourg domiciled note is only available to qualified, non-US investors. Both Gefion and Monetary Metals see substantial demand for the note among European and Middle Eastern clientele.

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.).
Historically, Monetary Metals' gold leases have paid between 2-5% interest on gold. Gold bonds offer higher yields, between 8-19% on gold. Heini Beretta, a seasoned financial professional with over 25 years' experience, will be the note's portfolio manager and investment advisor.

"Gold has traditionally been a fundamental component in Swiss portfolios given its unique qualities during credit crises," said Heini Beretta. "I am proud to bring this groundbreaking security to the market. It amplifies the diversification benefit and generates attractive returns even in sideways markets. It's only because of Monetary Metals' innovation that we could sufficiently diversify the credit risk to bring a truly unique offering to discerning investors."

Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals commented, "This product marks yet another company milestone. The note brings new capital to our Gold Yield Marketplace™ and accelerates our growth."

The note recently received approval from Swiss regulator FINMA and is open for subscriptions until 15:00 CET Friday, January 26.

More information on the note, including ISIN and Bloomberg codes can be found at www.mmdgin.com or by contacting Heini Beretta at [email protected]

About the Note: The Monetary Metals® Diversified Gold Income Note offering is a private placement. The note is priced in gold, keeps 100% of its principal denominated in gold, and accrues interest on gold. It earns this return by leasing and lending gold to a portfolio of gold-related businesses via the Monetary Metals Gold Yield Marketplace™. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) holds the gold collateral backing the gold note. There is no financial leverage on the SPV, and returns are derived from credit risk and liquidity premia. Interested parties are encouraged to download the teaser here: www.mmdgin.com or contact the portfolio manager here: [email protected] 

About the Portfolio Manager: Heini Beretta has been in the financial services industry since 1998 with a focus on risk and portfolio management of complex securities and alternative strategies. Beginning with Chase Manhattan (later JPMorgan) working with exotic equity derivatives, he managed the treasury for CALFP Bank, traded equities for a privately held hedge fund before joining the structured credit desk at Calyon.

In 2006 he joined GAM multi-manager group in London covering statistical and volatility arbitrage to distressed debt and asset backed lending. He also served as Trustee of GAM London Limited's UK Pension Fund. He is a graduate of the University of Technology in Sydney, gained the Investment Management Certificate whilst working in London and holds both Australian and Swiss citizenships. Heini resides in Zurich with his wife and two children.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Additionally, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, such as the gold forward rate, serve as invaluable resources for gold investors and gold-utilizing businesses across the globe.

Contact: 

Contact us at: [email protected], or call +1-646-653-9729

About Gefion Capital AG

Gefion Capital AG is an Independent Asset Manager focusing on providing real added value for our clients. Gefion Capital AG is owned and managed by two Partners; each bringing more than 20 years' experience within Private Banking and Asset Management. Gefion Capital AG is a FINMA licensed, prudential supervised portfolio manager and member of OSFIN. Gefion is affiliated with the Financial Services Ombudsman (OFD). Gefion Capital AG is responsible for the portfolio management on behalf of the note.

Contact: 

GEFION CAPITAL AG
+41 79 221 87 19
371058@email4pr.com

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.

News Releases in Similar Topics

