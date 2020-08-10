Swiss Sportswear Brand 'On' Announces First Professional Run Club

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On, the fastest growing running brand in the U.S., has announced the debut of its first professional run crew, the On Athletics Club (OAC). Coached by Dathan Ritzenhein, the inaugural roster includes Joe Klecker, Alicia Monson, Leah Falland (O'Connor), Emily Oren, Alicja Konieczek, Carlos Villarreal, Oliver Hoare and George Beamish.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, the team collectively holds two International Gold Medals, 22 NCAA National Titles, 29 NCAA Conference Titles and 43 All-American Honors. Three-time U.S Olympian and NCAA title-holder, Dathan Ritzenhein, will take the helm as the coach of OAC. After recently retiring from competition, Ritzenhein will help build an infrastructure for the club's ongoing recruitment and developmental program.

"We've selected some of the finest athletes in our inaugural roster for the On Athletics Club, including national and international record-holders," says Olivier Bernhard, On Co-Founder. "Our world-class, founding members include a multi-national group of top ranked athletes from the NCAA who have proven to be among the best in their field. Under the tutelage and leadership of our professional management team, OAC is committed to supporting talented and disciplined individuals in their quest to become champions in their sport. We are excited to announce this significant milestone for our first residential program in talent development that will also bring some unique and exciting content for track fans to follow."

All eight athletes will be based full-time at the OAC training facility in Boulder, Colorado and will train to compete in national and international competitions throughout the world. On's Global Sports Marketing Manager, Steve DeKoker, and two-time U.S. Olympian and On's Sports Marketing Specialist, Andrew Wheating, will join Ritzenhein in managing OAC operations.

Over the next ten months, the OAC team will have their sights set on the Olympic Games in Tokyo for individual representation of their respective nations. The mission for OAC remains to develop and support a group of talented and disciplined individuals in their quest to become champions in their sport.

On August 10, OAC will reveal its Draft Day video production. Created to bring a light-hearted approach to the selection process, the show will spotlight each athlete in a satirical fashion. Draft Day will be hosted by Ryan Fenton, a longstanding figure in the sport and podcast co-host of "Beneath the Grandstands," and Alex Lohr, one of the best known voices in professional track in the United States.

OAC Founding Member Athletes:

Joe Klecker

University of Colorado graduate, bona fide All-American athlete, PAC-12 Champion, 7-time All -American and 2-time NCAA runner-up in cross country.

Alicia Monson

University of Wisconsin graduate, NCAA indoor 5,000m Champion, Milrose Games Champion and Big Ten record holder in 3,000m.

Leah Falland (O'Connor)

Michigan State University graduate, captain of the 2014 NCAA Cross Country national championship team and winner of over a dozen Big Ten championship titles. Personal achievements include two-time NCAA Champion for the indoor mile and 3,000m Steeplechase.

Emily Oren

Hillsdale College graduate, nine NCAA national titles, a national force in the 3,000m Steeplechase and a Honda Women's Collegiate Sports Award recipient.

Alicja Konieczek

Native of Poland, Western States College graduate, 9 NCAA Championships, ran for Poland's IAAF World Championships team in 2019 and was the Summer Universiade Gold Medalist.

Carlos Villarreal

Native of Mexico, Gold Medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, national U-23 Mexican record holder in 1,500m and the first Mexican U-23 to run a mile in under 4 minutes.

Oliver "Olli" Hoare

Native of Australia, University of Wisconsin graduate, 1,500m NCAA Champion, eight-time All-American and nine-time Big Ten Champion in Cross Country, indoor and outdoor track.

George "Geordie" Beamish

Native of New Zealand, NAU graduate, with personal achievements that include three-time NCAA Cross Country Team Champion and six-time NCAA All-American.

For further information, visit www.on-running.com/OAC.

Media assets for download here.

