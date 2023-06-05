SWISS TECHNOLOGY FROM WINTRADO CONQUERS THE FOREX MARKET

News provided by

Wintrado Technologies

05 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

LUCERNE, Switzerland, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wintrado Technologies, a leading Swiss financial software provider based in Lucerne, has made a name for itself by developing innovative Swiss-labelled B2B software solutions for the global financial market. Since its foundation in 2017, the company has expanded its presence in five countries and developed an impressive range of software solutions.

Continue Reading
Wintrado Technologies
Wintrado Technologies

The first platform developed, Wintrado NEO, is an easy-to-use yet fun trading platform ideal for trading academies, trading beginners and gamers. Due to its functionality and reliability, Wintrado NEO has already achieved a leading position in the brokerage software market shortly after its launch.

Wintrado PRO, the company's latest and most advanced development, offers traders countless possibilities, from market analysis and copy trading to affiliate programmes and competitions. With features such as four integrated bridges, two VoIP call systems, 16 payment providers and user inter- face in 18 languages, Wintrado PRO offers both desktop and mobile versions to meet all customers' needs. With access to the liquidity and the US equities market provided by the partners, the plat- form is ready for further unlimited growth.

Wintrado Technologies trading platforms have gained high recognition in the industry for their quality and reliability. This is confirmed by the several software patents filed in the US and Ireland. With presence at the key global fintech trade expos in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai and Limassol, the company is underlining its global recognition.

The rapid deployment of the Wintrado PRO platform, which enables any broker to go online within 3-5 days, is a further evidence of the Swiss company's outstanding expertise.

Wintrado Technologies is determined to further prove its expertise, Swiss quality and reliability in the financial software business and strengthen even more its leading position in the market with the launch of the new PRO trading platform.

READ THE LATEST NEWS FROM WINTRADO TECHNOLOGIES HERE.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092411/Wintrado_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Wintrado Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.