Switchblade Flying Car Hits New Milestones After First Flight

News provided by

Samson Sky

13 Dec, 2023, 08:57 ET

Samson Sky Granted Sixth Patent for Switchblade Flying Sports Car, with $5MM+ Sales Added

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming on the heels of their Official First Flight - announced November 9, 2023 - Samson Sky stated that it has been granted yet another patent for their high-performance flying car, the Switchblade. This patent, for the wing-swing design, was granted by the European Union and brings the total number of patents held by the Oregon company to six, with more patents still in the works.                                    

Continue Reading
From your garage to your destination, in one vehicle. Introducing the Samson Sky Switchblade - the world's first flying sports car.
From your garage to your destination, in one vehicle. Introducing the Samson Sky Switchblade - the world's first flying sports car.
From your garage, you drive your street-legal Switchblade to a nearby airport. Once there, you transform the vehicle from driving to flying mode, and fly to the airport closest to your destination, where you land, transform back to driving mode and drive the last few miles to your final destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room to store travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas.
From your garage, you drive your street-legal Switchblade to a nearby airport. Once there, you transform the vehicle from driving to flying mode, and fly to the airport closest to your destination, where you land, transform back to driving mode and drive the last few miles to your final destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room to store travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas.
The Switchblade breaks new ground with a vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. This feature sets it apart from other entrants in the race to provide the first practical flying car.
The Switchblade breaks new ground with a vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. This feature sets it apart from other entrants in the race to provide the first practical flying car.

Sam Bousfield, Samson CEO and designer of the Switchblade stated, "Having these design patents on the wing-swing is a vital safeguard for Samson. Being able to retract the wings and tail into the vehicle, fully protecting them while driving, is key to what makes the Switchblade truly practical for everyday use. No other flying car has ever had that feature."

Samson also reports having added over $5.5MM to their order books in the last several weeks, with media coverage of their Switchblade's maiden flight reaching a total potential audience of over 220 million people. "To say that our investors are very excited about our huge milestone of the Switchblade's official first flight, is definitely an understatement. The congratulations and votes of confidence just keep pouring in!" stated Bousfield.

The Switchblade breaks new ground with a vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. This feature sets it apart from other entrants in the race to provide the first practical flying car. The Switchblade has demonstrated a maximum driving speed of 125+ mph (201 km/h) and has an estimated maximum flight speed of 190 mph (305 km/h). The engine powers the wheels on the ground and the propeller in the air.

Samson's flying sports car has a unique hybrid electric system, which uses unleaded auto gas rather than leaded aviation fuel. Owners can fuel up at any auto gas station. The Switchblade's Skybrid ™ hybrid electric drive system for flying cars is also cutting edge, and sets the stage for future all-electric versions of this popular flying car. This system has features found in no other vehicle on earth.

From your garage, you drive your street-legal Switchblade to a nearby airport. Once there, you transform the vehicle from driving to flying mode, and fly to the airport closest to your destination, where you land, transform back to driving mode and drive the last few miles to your final destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room to store travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress into production, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

Media Contact:
Gail Gallegos @ (916) 769-6979 (Mobile – call/txt)
[email protected]
Additional Hi-Res images available by request

SOURCE Samson Sky

Also from this source

Switchblade Flying Sports Car Achieves First Flight

Switchblade Flying Sports Car Achieves First Flight

The world's most sought-after flying car, the Switchblade, recently completed its maiden flight in Washington State. The first flight was flown out...
Samson Sky Announces Record Breaking Sales for Switchblade Flying Car

Samson Sky Announces Record Breaking Sales for Switchblade Flying Car

During the week-long world famous AirVenture aviation celebration in Oshkosh, WI, USA, the world's most popular flying car, the Switchblade added 115 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.