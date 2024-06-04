Switchboard, MD Partners with BARDA DRIVe to Accelerate Emergent Health Threat Detection & Response

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, MD, the data science platform that brings physician-built AI to restore the human connection to medicine, announced its partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With the estimated cost of a global pandemic at $16 trillion and 68 major disease outbreaks documented in 2023 alone, the need for advanced healthcare solutions has never been more urgent.

Under this contract, Switchboard, MD will advance its MDAware solution to accelerate the detection and response of emergent health threats. This initiative aims to address critical needs during health emergencies by improving healthcare worker availability and facilitating access to rapidly evolving data from the field.

As demonstrated by this 2022 COVID-19 Diagnosis Identification case study, which identified and escalated COVID-related patient messages across an extensive health system, Switchboard, MD is committed to accelerating healthcare emergency response capabilities.

The partnership with BARDA, through the Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe), will enable Switchboard, MD to launch the next phase of their model development, conducting implementations across various healthcare environments to establish multi-site feasibility and ultimately refine the model across diverse clinical and EHR environments.

"Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Switchboard, MD was founded to pioneer innovative healthcare solutions. Today, we are proud to leverage our technology to help curb the impacts of pandemics and emerging diseases," said Ankit Tiwari, Co-Founder & CCO of Switchboard, MD. "This milestone embodies our dedication to driving innovation in healthcare and reinforces our mission of empowering healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes."

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50124C00016.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led artificial intelligence & data science company with a mission to restore the human connection to medicine by improving engagement and outcomes while reducing inefficiency. Switchboard, MD's platform designs and deploys clinically relevant products that surface critical needs, accelerate patient care, and reduce administrative burdens—making it easier for providers and administrators to collaborate and deliver high-quality experiences for patients and staff.

