Switchboard, MD Partners with South County Orthopedic Specialists (SCOS) to Streamline Call Center Operations

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchboard, MD is proud to announce its newest partnership with California-based South County Orthopedic Specialists (SCOS) , a division of OrthoWest . This collaboration aims to enhance SCOS's call center operations, significantly improving efficiency and patient experience while supporting their mission of superior outcomes, better care, and patient satisfaction.

Earlier this year, the Switchboard, MD team visited SCOS in Orange County to facilitate a design workshop and observe their call center operations. "Seeing their operations in action allowed us to identify areas where our technology could make a real difference," said Ashley Badgett, VP of Product at Switchboard, MD. "We left with a clear understanding of how our platform's advanced capabilities could modernize the agent experience by allowing them to focus on conversations instead of documentation. This would reduce the time lost to 'swivel chair' work styles and promote an effective workflow that ultimately enhances the patient's experience on the phone."

Building on these observations, SCOS will be leveraging Switchboard, MD's physician-built AI/ML platform to streamline their communication processes by introducing advanced features such as real-time transcription and summarization, intelligent IVR prompts for guided scheduling, medical record matching, caller sentiment analysis, and a clinically trained classification model that can assign urgent and administrative labels. These improvements target a reduction of 3 minutes per patient-agent call, realizing a significant uptick in agent capacity and optimizing resource allocation of the entire scheduling workflow.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Switchboard, MD," said Jami Geck, CMPE, Chief Operating Officer of OrthoWest. "In a time where employment and healthcare costs are on the rise, Switchboard, MD's AI platform will play a crucial role in helping us reduce expenses."

By automating key processes and enhancing communication, Switchboard, MD will help SCOS overcome the challenges of modern healthcare call centers, and ensure that each interaction is handled with precision and care across all touchpoints.

About South County Orthopedics Specialists (SCOS)

South County Orthopedics Specialists (SCOS), a division of OrthoWest, is a leading provider of orthopedic care located throughout Southern California. With a focus on patient-centered care, SCOS offers comprehensive orthopedic services including advanced surgical techniques, non-surgical treatments, and physical therapy. Their team of skilled orthopedic surgeons and specialists is dedicated to restoring mobility, alleviating pain, and improving the quality of life for patients of all ages.

About Switchboard, MD

Switchboard, MD is a physician-led artificial intelligence & data science company with a mission to restore the human connection to medicine by improving engagement and outcomes while reducing inefficiency. Switchboard, MD's platform designs and deploys clinically relevant products that surface critical needs, accelerate patient care, and reduce administrative burdens—making it easier for providers and administrators to collaborate and deliver high-quality experiences for patients and staff.

