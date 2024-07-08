SwitchBot Launches Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K for Advanced Home Security

TOKYO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot is excited to introduce the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K, an indoor camera designed to elevate people's home security experience. This advanced camera features a 3K image resolution, enabling users to capture everything clearly.

Exceptional Image Quality both Day and Night

With a 5MP lens and a high-sensitivity sensor, Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K offers ultra-clear images both day and night. Its 940nm infrared light makes night vision effective without disturbing sleep, providing reliable monitoring around the clock. SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K also features an f1.6 aperture lens that helps capture more light, ensuring clear color even in low light conditions.

Smooth Integration with SwitchBot Ecosystem

The camera integrates effortlessly with other SwitchBot devices and can even be paired with the SwitchBot Motion Sensor for automatic tracking and recording. What's more, users can also pair it with SwitchBot Lock and Contact Sensor to manage camera operation based on the physical presence of users so that user privacy is well protected.

Key Features:

3K Resolution : Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K is equipped with a 5MP lens, providing ultra-clear 3K resolution.

: Pan/Tilt Cam Plus is equipped with a 5MP lens, providing ultra-clear resolution. Night Vision : With a high-sensitivity sensor and 940nm infrared light, the camera delivers exceptional night vision. Its f1.6 aperture allows more light to be captured, producing clear color images even in low-light conditions.

: With a high-sensitivity sensor and 940nm infrared light, the camera delivers exceptional night vision. Its f1.6 aperture allows more light to be captured, producing clear color images even in low-light conditions. 360º Monitoring : SwitchBot's camera offers 360º horizontal and 115º vertical rotation, allowing it to cover every corner of h omes . This comprehensive range ensures no blind spots, providing complete security coverage.

: SwitchBot's camera offers 360º horizontal and 115º vertical rotation, allowing it to cover every corner of . This comprehensive range ensures no blind spots, providing complete security coverage. AI Monitoring & Smart Alerts : Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K features automatic motion tracking and AI monitoring. It can track and record movement without manual intervention, and notify users of any detected motion.

: Pan/Tilt Cam Plus features automatic motion tracking and AI monitoring. It can track and record movement without manual intervention, and notify of any detected motion. Voice Control: Enjoy hands-free operation with voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. This feature allows p eople to easily check camera feeds or activate privacy mode with simple voice instructions, even when their hands are full.

Pricing and Availability

The SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K is available now on the SwitchBot Amazon Store US / UK / DE / FR / ES / IT / NL , starting from $69.99 / £79.99 / €79.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

*Please kindly note that the prices might vary across different countries/regions.

SOURCE SwitchBot