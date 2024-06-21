SwitchBot Unveils Its Latest Universal Remote with Matter Support

TOKYO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading smart home retrofitting and automation brand, proudly unveils its brand-new SwitchBot Universal Remote. This new device is set to change home automation as we know it by being able to support Matter when used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled, offering greater convenience and connectivity.

Control Almost Anything with Ease

SwitchBot Universal Remote makes it easy to control different household appliances by supporting a wide range of IR devices, including TVs, air conditioners, lights, fans, DVD players, and projectors. Its infrared code library, updated every six months, supports up to 83,934 remote control models. It also integrates seamlessly with SwitchBot devices like Bot, Plug Mini, Curtain, and Ceiling Light, as well as Apple TV and Fire TV. With such a setup, this remote brings all the functionality you'd need in a smart home to one device. Users can even manage other devices without a smartphone, smart assistant, or internet connection, making it suitable for everyone, including family members and guests.

A New Era of Smart Home Control

Used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled, SwitchBot Universal Remote efficiently supports Matter, bringing a truly all-in-one experience. With Matter, users can control not only SwitchBot products but also other smart home devices from brands supporting Matter. This integration ensures a seamless and elevated smart home smart home experiences of users.

Key Features:

Extensive Device Control: Aside from SwitchBot devices, SwitchBot Universal Remote can also control an extensive range of infrared products, as well as Apple TV, and Fire TV.

Aside from SwitchBot devices, SwitchBot Universal Remote can also control an extensive range of infrared products, as well as Apple TV, and Fire TV. Customizable Scenes: Create scenes with one click to control multiple devices all at once with either SwitchBot Hub 2, Hub Mini, or Hub Mini Matter Enabled. For example, activate Movie Mode to close curtains, adjust light brightness, and turn on your TV and sound system with just the tap of a button.

Create scenes with one click to control multiple devices all at once with either SwitchBot Hub 2, Hub Mini, or Hub Mini Matter Enabled. For example, activate Movie Mode to close curtains, adjust light brightness, and turn on your TV and sound system with just the tap of a button. Matter Supported: Used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled, and SwitchBot Universal Remote can provide you with a one-of-a-kind Matter experience, offering even smoother smart home integration.

Used with SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled, and SwitchBot Universal Remote can provide you with a one-of-a-kind Matter experience, offering even smoother smart home integration. User-Friendly Design: Featuring a 2.4-inch LCD screen, Touch Wheel dial, big buttons, and compact size, this remote allows for efficient control with little effort.

Featuring a 2.4-inch LCD screen, Touch Wheel dial, big buttons, and compact size, this remote allows for efficient control with little effort. Long-Lasting Durability: With a 2000mAh battery, SwitchBot Universal Remote can last for up to 150 days on a single charge, ensuring a reliable performance that can withstand over 100,000 presses.

With a 2000mAh battery, SwitchBot Universal Remote can last for up to 150 days on a single charge, ensuring a reliable performance that can withstand over 100,000 presses. Offline Control: Control infrared appliances and SwitchBot Bluetooth devices even without an internet connection, ensuring that your smart home remains functional regardless of network status.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Universal Remote is available for purchase now at a suggested retail price of $59.99 / £59.99 / €69.99 on SwitchBot's US and CA Amazon Stores, as well as their Official Website . Bundled options with SwitchBot Hub 2 and Hub Mini Matter Enabled are also available.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's Official Website or follow them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

