Sword Joins ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance and ISASecure to Advance Adoption of ISA/IEC 62443 Standards

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced that Sword has officially joined both the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) and ISASecure®. This move shows support for ISAGCA, the collaborative forum dedicated to advancing operational technology (OT) cybersecurity awareness and securing critical infrastructure, as well as ISASecure, the globally recognized certification program that validates conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards for industrial automation and control systems (IACS) cybersecurity.

Sword works with organizations to maximize the value of investment in IT. This includes industrial and OT cybersecurity services and solutions that help critical infrastructure operators, manufacturers and energy providers reduce cyber risk, improve asset resilience and align with internationally recognized standards. By joining ISAGCA and ISASecure, Sword underscores its commitment to supporting standards-driven security practices across the OT lifecycle from system design and integration to operations and maintenance.

Through ISAGCA membership, Sword will collaborate with global industry leaders to accelerate awareness, adoption and harmonized implementation of the ISA/IEC 62443 standards framework. In parallel, participation in the ISASecure program will enable Sword to support certification pathways that validate products and systems against rigorous, consensus-based cybersecurity requirements, helping end users and suppliers demonstrate trustworthy security capabilities.

"This is an exciting milestone for the community," said Mark DeAngelo, ISASecure program manager. "Sword brings deep experience in operational technology environments and a strong commitment to measurable, standards-based cybersecurity. Their dual participation in ISAGCA and ISASecure will help scale industry collaboration and drive validated conformance to ISA/IEC 62443 across global sectors."

As a member of ISAGCA, Sword plans to promote practical guidance, reference architectures and workforce enablement aligned with ISA/IEC 62443. Within ISASecure, Sword will champion best practices for secure development, component and system certification and supplier assurance.

"Joining ISAGCA and ISASecure reflects our commitment to advancing OT cybersecurity through globally recognized standards and independently validated assurance," said Stuart Townhill, a principal consultant at Sword. "Our customers need clear, consistent ways to measure security maturity and trust their supply chains. ISA/IEC 62443 and the ISASecure program deliver precisely that — actionable requirements, repeatable assessments and transparent credentials."

The ISA/IEC 62443 series provides a comprehensive framework for securing IACS, addressing people, process and technology across the ecosystem. ISASecure complements the standards by offering conformance certifications for products, systems and development practices, giving asset owners and integrators confidence in the security posture of their solutions.

Sword's involvement in both ISAGCA and ISASecure helps accelerate the practical adoption of ISA/IEC 62443-based controls and drive broader market awareness of OT cybersecurity best practices.

About ISAGCA

The ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) is a collaborative forum to advance OT cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness, standardization and knowledge sharing. ISAGCA is made up of 50+ member companies and industry groups, representing more than $1.5 trillion in aggregate revenue across more than 2,400 combined worldwide locations. Automation and cybersecurity provider members serve 31 different industries, underscoring the broad applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards. Learn more at www.isagca.org.

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), ISASecure® is a globally recognized certification program that provides assurance for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems (IACS). Through rigorous conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, ISASecure certifications validate that products and supplier practices meet internationally recognized benchmarks for OT security.

ISASecure's global ecosystem includes leaders such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, GSK, Saudi Aramco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Trane Technologies and Yokogawa, among others.

For more information, visit www.isasecure.org.

About Sword

Sword works in critical national infrastructure and regulated industries to maximize the value of investment in IT.

For over 30 years we have been applying our domain specific experience in combination with technical expertise to help solve the biggest business challenges. Today this means managing system complexity, embedding operational resilience and streamlining support to bring down the cost of operations.

From asset transfers and business transformation through to fully managed services, we deliver solutions across cloud and hybrid infrastructure, networks, cybersecurity, software development, data management and reporting and service operations.

Backed by 600 UK-based experts and 3,500 people globally, our aim is to work in partnership to support your organization's next steps with sustainable and pragmatic support.

