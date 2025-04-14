SWS Medical committed to advancing healthcare in Africa

CHONGQING, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWS Medical, a leading blood purification solution provider in China, will participate in the 2025 Congress of the African Association of Nephrology (AFRAN) in Tunis, Tunisia, (April 15 to 18, stand #7).

For over two decades, SWS has cemented itself as a key player in dialysis, exporting to over 80 countries and securing 200 patents. It leads domestic dialysis machine brands in China with a 15.9% market share in 2024, rising to 27.11% in Feb 2025.

With an impressive footprint of over 30 countries - including Libya, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa – and over 2,000 machines installed, SWS is the number one exporter dialysis machine from China to Africa, solidifying its leadership in providing innovative dialysis technologies that transform patient care.

Under the "Health Silk Road" initiative, SWS has enhanced clinical capacity and technology transfer by establishing medical centers and training programs. The company supplied nearly 100 machines to Mauritania, Niger, and Ethiopia, partnering with China Pharmaceutical Industry and Sinopharm International, and training hundreds of local healthcare workers to improve services and support the WHO's 2030 CKD treatment goals.

At AFRAN, SWS will showcase three flagship hemodialysis equipment:

- The SWS-6000 boasts to be the best-selling dialysis machine in China. It features intelligent interaction and optimized user experience, enabling real-time monitoring of key parameters such as blood pressure, temperature, volume, and urea clearance.

- The SD dialyzer series, the first in China to use advanced steam sterilization for improved biocompatibility, includes both low flux and high flux models with a stable PES membrane and a patented design, optimizing performance and enhancing clearance through innovative A.S.M technology for effective renal therapy.

- The TWT-EF210 dialysis fluid filter uses advanced steam sterilization to boost molecular clearance and biocompatibility, featuring a stable and permeable PES membrane and four Hansen connectors for versatile integration, addressing diverse market needs.

Based in Chongqing, SWS Medical, is a prominent global provider of innovative medical products and services. Its offerings include blood purification devices, disposables, dialysis management system, and a network of dialysis centers. SWS is uniquely positioned with a comprehensive blood purification industrial chain, chairs the China Blood Purification Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance and leads the development of national and industry standards. Publicly traded on the STAR Market (SSE: 688410), its devices hold CE markings and comply with ISO 13485:2016 standards.

swsdialysis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663901/AFRAN_2025_Photo.jpg