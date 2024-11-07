SWTCH Energy Unveils 97.8% 'No-Exception' Uptime and Real-Time Uptime Reporting for Property Managers

Leading EV charging solutions provider sets new standard, addressing industry-wide discrepancies in 'true uptime' reporting

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWTCH Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multi-tenant buildings across North America, has set a new industry benchmark for reliability with its 97.8% 'no-exception' uptime for EV chargers. Unlike traditional uptime metrics that include various exceptions, SWTCH's uptime is fully transparent, reflecting true charger availability without any caveats or exclusions - even for issues outside of SWTCH's control such as grid service blackouts, accidents, vandalism, and more.

SWTCH's uptime reliability is built on four core pillars: rigorous installation and commission quality control, robust networking infrastructure, 24/7 proactive monitoring, and advanced remote troubleshooting. SWTCH directly addresses the misleading and insufficient nature of typical uptime reportings with its 'no-exception' national uptime average of 97.8% for all chargers on its network, measured from January to September 2024.

To maintain its high, no-exceptions uptime, SWTCH communicates with each charger every five seconds to ensure it's online and ready to be used. When any charger is offline for any reason, an alert is generated and sent to SWTCH's customer service team to debug and troubleshoot. Often, disruptions are resolved before an EV driver or property manager realizes a charger was ever offline. Additionally, property managers now have access to real-time reports that detail the uptime of their chargers.

While the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program mandates at least a 97% uptime for EV charging stations, it allows numerous exceptions and exclusions in calculations such as maintenance periods, network outages, etc. This makes typical uptime reports released by charging networks misleading, with figures that do not accurately reflect the true charger availability.

"Our commitment at SWTCH has always been to deliver reliable and accessible EV charging solutions for the built environment," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH. "The reality is that drivers and property managers need chargers they can depend on, regardless of the cause of downtime. Our no-exception uptime metric is designed to provide the level of confidence that drivers and property owners deserve and help ensure that EV charging infrastructure is always ready when it's needed."

SWTCH is at the forefront of closing EV charging gaps in multiple sectors, including the critically underserved multifamily market. The company's turnkey EV charging solutions tackle the main deployment challenges for new and aging properties from upfront costs and limited electrical capacity to charger reliability. SWTCH has more than 17,000 charging ports in their network across North America, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing charging accessibility. For more information about SWTCH and its EV charging solutions, visit swtchenergy.com .

