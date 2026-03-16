Natively integrated with SWTCH Cortex, these hardware additions enable operators to deploy scalable, cost-effective EV charging across any location type with the flexibility to grow over time

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWTCH Energy, a North American EV charging leader advancing scalable charging infrastructure, today announced the launch of two new hardware products: the SWTCH Flex Charger (available in Level 1 and Level 2 models) and the SWTCH Smart Outlet. Both were designed to support the growing demand for cost-effective, scalable EV charging across every type of property and use.

SWTCH Energy Unveils Smart Outlet and Flex Charger, Delivering the Complete EV Charging Portfolio from Level 1 to High-Power DCFC

With this launch, SWTCH now offers a fully integrated, end-to-end EV charging portfolio—from smart outlets and Level 1 chargers to Level 2 and high-power DC chargers. This expanded lineup eliminates the need for building owners to juggle multiple vendors, systems, or networks to serve different use cases, whether across a portfolio of sites or within a single facility.

The new devices are also OCPP-compliant and built to natively integrate with SWTCH Cortex™—the charging intelligence that brings together open software and purpose-matched hardware. In addition to basic charging functionality, SWTCH Cortex offers advanced energy management, offline charging, and integrated billing, access control, and analytics. This approach allows operators to deploy the right mix of charging hardware today while retaining the flexibility to expand over time.

By adding the Smart Outlet and Flex Charger to SWTCH's robust ecosystem of OCPP-compliant hardware, site owners gain purpose-built options for ultra-low-cost, overnight charging alongside higher-power use cases—all without overbuilding electrical capacity or managing disconnected systems. Additionally, the Smart Outlet's bring-your-own-cable (BYOC) design protects site owners from the repair costs of cable theft, a widespread issue across the EV charging landscape.

"As EV adoption accelerates, operators need charging that is flexible, cost-effective, and easy to scale," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH Energy. "With the launch of the SWTCH Smart Outlet and SWTCH Flex Charger, we're giving customers purpose-built hardware that works seamlessly with SWTCH Cortex so they can future-proof their facilities while delivering reliable charging for every driver."

Every device is unified within SWTCH Cortex, creating a single, reliable, load-managed network that supports mix-and-match deployments at scale. From residential garages and commercial campuses to highway corridors and retail destinations, SWTCH delivers the flexibility, performance, and operational simplicity that building owners need—reinforcing its role as the go-to charging operator for North American portfolios.

For more information about SWTCH Energy, visit www.swtchenergy.com.

About SWTCH Energy

SWTCH is a North American EV charging technology company advancing scalable charging infrastructure. Its charging intelligence, SWTCH Cortex, pairs open, OCPP-certified software with purpose-matched hardware to deliver EV charging that installs simply, manages efficiently, and scales on existing electrical infrastructure. With more than 25,000 chargers deployed across residential communities, commercial buildings, highway corridors, and municipal networks, SWTCH is trusted by organizations across North America, including CBRE, Greystar, and Google.

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SOURCE SWTCH Energy