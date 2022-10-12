SX Works, Realsongs Announce Partnership to Provide Licensing and Royalty Collection Support Services for the Musical Works of Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren

Writer of smash hits "If I Could Turn Back Time," "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Un-Break My Heart" and more partners with SX Works on MLC claiming and non-MLC related licensing for her entire catalog of songs



TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SX Works Global Publisher Services (SX Works) today announced a new partnership with Realsongs, an independently owned and operated music publishing company, to ensure accurate compensation for all compositions in the extensive catalog of musical works of acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren in the United States and Canada.

In her extraordinary songwriting career, Warren has written chart-topping hits for Aerosmith, Beyonce, Paloma Faith, Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera, Cher, Celine Dion, and others. Among her many accomplishments, Warren will be the first songwriter to receive an Honorary Oscar to be presented at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards in November. She has received 13 Academy Award nominations, a Grammy, two Golden Globe Awards, and the prestigious 2020 Polar Music Prize. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001.

SX Works will conduct a comprehensive review of The MLC data related to unmatched sound recordings and unclaimed musical work shares for both historical and ongoing (post-January 2021) periods to identify and link to the Realsongs musical works catalog. SX Works will also mine The MLC data sets for royalties owed to Realsongs and handle end-to-end claiming processing on behalf of the publisher.

"As music consumption moves from product driven to streaming, metadata and the exchange of information between eco-systems has become paramount," said Realsongs Senior Vice President Bill Preciado. "SX Works has the unique ability of cross-referencing an extensive ISRC database through SoundExchange with one of the finest musical works databases in North America through CMRRA. We are happy to announce this partnership and are thankful for the royalty collection support."

"Diane Warren is a colossal figure in music and her exceptional songwriting has left an indelible mark on the industry. We are truly honored that Diane Warren's Realsongs has entrusted SX Works to support their digital administration efforts in the U.S.," said CMRRA and SX Works President Paul Shaver. "We have enjoyed our long-standing relationship with Diane's team through our work in Canada and look forward to expanding our partnership. A sincere thank-you to Diane Warren, Linda Gallico, and Bill Preciado for selecting SX Works as their partner."

SX Works is SoundExchange's integrated global publisher services administration and licensing division and Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency's (CMRRA) parent company and provides back-office administration for music publishers and their representatives. The partnership gives Realsongs access to best-in-class data and administration services for the U.S. by leveraging SoundExchange's authoritative ISRC and sound recording data, CMRRA's extensive musical works database, and the market-leading licensing and administration capabilities of SoundExchange and CMRRA.

Artists across all genres and generations are finding virality on new platforms and getting accurately compensated for their work is often the missing ingredient. SX Works provides administration solutions to enable music publishers and self-published songwriters to manage their repertoire and musical works across the music ecosystem.

About Realsongs:

Realsongs, was established in 1987, and is solely owned by Diane Warren. Realsongs is the most successful female owned and operated music publishing company in the music business. For more information, please visit www.realsongs.com

About SX Works:

SX Works Global Publisher Services (SX Works), which originated with SoundExchange's acquisition of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), provides administration solutions to enable music publishers and self-published songwriters to manage their repertoire and musical works across the music ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.sx-works.com/ .

About CMRRA:

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA) represents the vast majority of music publishers doing business in Canada. CMRRA licenses, collects, and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. The market-leading licensing and royalty collection body provides licenses to dozens of digital services, including all the major online music services operating in Canada as well as YouTube, the Meta platforms, TikTok and more. CMRRA is a SoundExchange company. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca .

About SoundExchange:

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 570,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

