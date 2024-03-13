SXSW Highlights Interos' Jennifer Bisceglie on Supply Chain Risk and Resilience

AI-resilience leader joins famed conference to speak on succeeding in regulated industries

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos Founder & CEO Jennifer Bisceglie shared invaluable insights on navigating regulatory constraints during this year's South by Southwest technology conference. The session "Changing the Rules: How to Succeed in Highly Regulated Industries," addressed the challenges and opportunities faced by startups and innovators across banking, finance, energy, health, and other key sectors.

Drawing from Interos' expertise managing supply chain restrictions and shifts for global organizations, Bisceglie emphasized the need for agility and innovation in leading through diverse regulatory landscapes.

Navigating Contradictory Forces

Bisceglie highlighted the complexities of navigating contradictory dynamics in emerging industries, citing the dichotomy between transparency mandates and data protection regulations such as Germany's Supply Chain Act. "Germany fines companies for lack of supply chain transparency while also providing data protection for not disclosing data." She stressed startups understand the rules to align to their strengths.

Balancing Compliance and Innovation

The panel also discussed the natural tension between compliance and innovation. Bisceglie highlighted a "massive paradigm shift" in banking driven by fintech innovations that are galvanizing regulatory scrutiny on third-party vendors. Bisceglie pointed to continuous sub-tier mapping and monitoring as crucial for making data-driven decisions. "Interos serves 50% of the top financial institutions in North America across every industry," she explained. "If I don't have data, I can't deliver transparency to provide our customers a path to the truth."

Embracing a Customer-First Approach

Bisceglie advocated for newer enterprises to prioritize a customer-first approach over direct engagement with regulators in their initial growth stages. She highlighted Interos' success in demonstrating the value of disruptive technology to customers, citing self-healing supply chains as an example. "By incorporating customers and regulators into our vision and demonstrating responsible innovation, we've gained advocates at every phase of our journey," she added.

In closing, Bisceglie emphasized the importance of regulators as allies, noting their role in balancing trust and safety. She reinforced the importance of collaboration to drive innovation while maintaining compliance.

Interos' award-winning automated supplier resilience platform continuously maps and monitors over 400 million entities in real-time, providing procurement with up-to-date data on emerging threats and vulnerabilities across regulatory, cyber, financial, catastrophic, geopolitical, ESG, and other multi-tier supply chain shocks.

About Interos

Interos is the AI-first operational resilience company – helping clients achieve Resilience by Design™. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies enable customers to automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier resilience platform, we map and monitor physical and digital supply chains at scale to protect organizations from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. www.Interos.ai.

