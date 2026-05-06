BURLINGAME, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named global sales leaders Dawn McCale, Leilani Boduch, and Vanessa Nudd as 2026 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider—an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders chosen from the CRN® 2026 Women of the Channel (WOTC) list. The annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem.

Sycomp leaders recognized on CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel List include Power 80 leaders Dawn McCale, Leilani Boduch, and Vanessa Nudd, as well as Amy Shuck, Anita Tiu, Danielle Pearce, Eileen Jin, Lara Deruosi, Lauren Ridzon, Lori Lemos, Manisha Yarla, Jessie Hu, Olya Luke and Yunjin (Kelly) Lee.

McCale, who also received CRN WOTC Power 80 recognition for Sycomp in 2024 and 2025, leads a global account management and sales team collaborating with leading partner and distributor organizations to manage complex data center, security and networking projects. Boduch leads a global account team for one of Sycomp's Fortune 100 customers, and Nudd manages Sycomp's growing managed services team focused on endpoint lifecycle management.

In addition, CRN recognized the following Sycomp channel leaders on the Women of the Channel list for 2026:

Lara Deruosi, Director, Sales Operations

Jessie Hu, Asia Technical Support Leader

Eileen Jin, Asia Partner & Operations Leader

Lori Lemos, Director, Global Service Delivery

Olya Luke, Director, Global Partner Alliances

Yunjin (Kelly) Lee, Sales Executive in Sycomp's Asia Pacific Region

Danielle Pearce, Global Account Executive

Lauren Ridzon, Director, Cloud Solutions

Amy Shuck, Global Account Manager

Anita Tiu, Director, Sales Operations - Philippines

Manisha Yarla, Director, Global Program Management Office (PMO)

"I am thrilled to see our talented and accomplished leaders in global account management, technical engineering and services, and customer support be recognized for their ongoing leadership and commitment in building the channel industry," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "I'd like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and acknowledge the countless hours, challenges, and innovations they each provide to our customers — a reflection of their impact on Sycomp's growth and the broader partner community."

The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp