Sycomp Recognized on CRN's 2026 MSP 500 in the Elite 150 Category

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The Elite 150 category recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN for our growing managed services business," said Saurabh Saxena, Sycomp's VP of Global Services and Engineering. "We continue to expand our MSP programs to help our global customers support their IT environments, enhance cybersecurity, and streamline endpoint and device management while reducing complexity and costs."

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

Sycomp recently enhanced its Cloud Managed Services with new FinOps capabilities and observability services. In addition, Sycomp offers customers comprehensive Managed Services including endpoint management, network monitoring and security, smart hands, third party maintenance and swift response IT services.

The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

