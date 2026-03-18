Sycomp Named to CRN's 2026 Tech Elite List

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada who are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on CRN's Tech Elite list as an industry validation of our technology expertise and confirmation of our continued investments in innovation, education and training," said Saurabh Saxena, Sycomp's vice president of Global Services and Engineering. "Sycomp takes great pride in its talented team of highly skilled engineers, architects, designers, programmers, and account and program managers working together to tackle complex and global IT solutions for our customers and partners."

The solution providers on CRN's list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well‑earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

Sycomp was recently named to CRN's 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for its managed service offerings including endpoint management, cloud and observability, networking and security services.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp