Sycomp Recognized on CRN's MSP 500 in the Elite 150 Category

Sycomp

12 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sycomp to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by CRN, especially in 2024, as we celebrate our 30th anniversary growing from a regional reseller to a global IT solutions provider," said Allen Shahdadi, Vice President, Global Sales, Sycomp. "Looking ahead, we will continue to invest and grow our managed service practice helping our global customers implement cloud and endpoint lifecycle management solutions with efficiency and simplicity."

"Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey," said Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company. "The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

Sycomp's Managed Cloud Services are supported by global resources, infrastructure, tools and processes to help organizations design, deploy, manage and monitor cloud environments. Sycomp provides its global customers with endpoint lifecycle management services to source, provision, secure, manage, recycle and dispose devices for their workforce. Sycomp also offers Professional Services and Global Integration and Logistics to remove complexity from challenging IT and procurement projects.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.
Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and technology partnerships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries.

