Sycomp unveils new state of the art India integration and global logistics center

This new Bangalore facility expands Sycomp's operational footprint and provides our customers with a modern facility to support their expanding requirements in the ever-growing India marketplace.

A Record of Success

Sycomp strives to "Deliver Technology Solutions Globally," and the company is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry. With a team-focused culture made of sales, support, and engineering employees, Sycomp brings together diverse skills and backgrounds to manage complete technology solutions for the enterprise. As a result of Sycomp's history and proven methodology, the company remains the leader in global market business operations.

Sycomp's 35+ entities are a key differentiator from other technology solution providers by providing clients with a streamlined global reach and a centralized contact for all client solution destinations. Consequently, Sycomp has earned the label "the easy button" due to these key advantages:

The elimination of complex, international red tape by providing "white glove" customs clearances with "Importer of Record" services

The ability to manage currency exchanges and comply with regional government regulations

A framework of agreements across all affiliates and company policy and practices that extend across the globe

A complete end-to-end solution—delivered together—down to the details of standing up a new data center, office, or end-user requirement.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.: Sycomp, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, is a global provider of innovative data center, cloud, and security services and solutions. Sycomp's consultants and engineers consistently outperform clients' expectations by addressing their business challenges effectively. The firm has a worldwide presence, an impressive list of global partnerships, and over 25 years of industry experience.

