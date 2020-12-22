Sycuan Casino Resort Wins Several Industry Awards in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort won several industry awards this year including Best Casino, Best Poker, Best Bingo and Best Casino Resort Pool.

Sycuan was named Best Casino by the San Diego Reader, San Diego Downtown News and San Diego Uptown News. Each year, these publications release a "Best Of" issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. San Diego locals vote to select the winners for each category.

Sycuan also took home three different awards from the Southern Californian Gaming Guide including Best Poker, Best Bingo and Best Casino Resort Pool. The Southern California Gaming Guide produces an annual Reader's Choice Awards that features the best casinos in Southern California. Since 2003, tens of thousands of readers submit online ballots, the votes are tallied and the winners are announced.

Full List of Awards:

"Best Casino" – Best of San Diego Reader 2020

"Best Casino" – Best of San Diego Uptown News 2020

"Best Casino" – Best of San Diego Downtown News 2020

"Best Poker" – Southern Californian Gaming Guide Reader's Choice Awards 2020

"Best Bingo" – Southern Californian Gaming Guide Reader's Choice Awards 2020

"Best Casino Resort Pool" – Southern Californian Gaming Guide Reader's Choice Awards 2020

Additionally, Sycuan was awarded the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Rating for the second consecutive year. To be awarded a Diamond designation, hotel properties must pass AAA's rigorous in-person professional inspection. AAA evaluates nearly 27,000 hotels throughout the year and only 4.2 percent make the coveted Four Diamond list.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

