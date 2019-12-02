Sycuan Casino Resort's December 2019 Promotions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort has several exciting property-wide promotions in December including Winner Wonderland Hot Seat Drawings, Santa's Sleigh, New Year's Eve and many more.

Starting on Monday December 2, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $100,000 cash by participating in Sycuan's Winner Wonderland Hot Seat Drawings. Drawings take place every Monday in December from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. and two lucky guests will win $1,000 cash every hour.

Continuing every Wednesday and Thursday in December, guests can win a share of $24,000 in FREEplay by participating in Table Games' Winner Wonderland Hot Seats Drawings. There will be five $100 FREEplay winners every hour from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, on Thursdays in December during the Winner Wonderland Play & Win promotion, the first 75 players that play poker for a minimum of three hours from 1 p.m. to midnight will receive a gift of their choice.

Head out to Sycuan on Christmas Day for the Santa's Sleigh promotion in Bingo. Guests can earn vouchers beginning December 1 to December 23 for a chance to win a 2019 Ford F-150.

The excitement continues on Tuesday, December 31 for the New Year's Eve celebration. Come ring in the New Year at Sycuan for a fun night of promotions, live entertainment, party favors and more. Guests can participate in a variety of promotions throughout the casino including Hot Seat Drawings, New Year's Eve Cash Drawings and 2020 Chevrolet Blazer FWD Car Giveaway in Table Games and a 2020 BMW 3 Series Car Giveaway in Bingo.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting December promotions in slots, table games, bingo and poker, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort

Related Links

https://www.sycuan.com

