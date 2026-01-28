New connectors for IBM AS/400, DB2, and Nutanix extend "get everywhere" philosophy, delivering industry's most comprehensive Data+AI security platform across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-premise infrastructure-including airgapped environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the Data+AI security company, today announced expanded support for enterprise on-premise environments with new connectors for IBM AS/400, IBM DB2, and Nutanix infrastructure. Combined with existing on-premise capabilities including RDS, Hadoop data lakes, and file shares (Isilon, Nasuni, SMB, NFS), Symmetry now delivers the industry's only comprehensive Data+AI security platform that provides unified visibility, classification, and protection across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and legacy on-premise systems-including airgapped environments.

While cloud adoption accelerates, the reality for large enterprises is that critical data still resides in on-premise and legacy systems. Financial institutions process billions in transactions on mainframes daily. Healthcare organizations maintain decades of patient records in legacy databases. Government agencies operate secure, airgapped networks. Manufacturing companies store operational intelligence in diverse on-premise systems. For these organizations, the promise of modern Data+AI security has been incomplete-until now.

The "Get Everywhere" Philosophy: Meeting Customers Where Their Data Lives

Symmetry's expanded on-premise support reflects the company's core "get everywhere" philosophy-the commitment to build connectors for any data system customers need to secure, regardless of age or architecture. Unlike point solutions that force organizations to choose between cloud-native and legacy security, Symmetry's platform architecture is purpose-built to continuously expand coverage based on real customer requirements.

"Our 'get everywhere' philosophy means we don't tell customers which systems we can secure-we ask them where their data lives and build the connectors they need," said Dr. Mohit Tiwari, CEO of Symmetry Systems. "Legacy on-premise systems often contain the most sensitive historical data-decades of patient records, financial transactions, intellectual property, and operational intelligence. Our vision has always been comprehensive Data+AI security everywhere data lives, not just in the cloud. With these new capabilities, including support for airgapped environments, we're delivering on that promise for enterprises managing hybrid estates and organizations in highly regulated industries where air-gapped deployments (where No customer data, meta data not even the UI is ever outside the customers' environment) are non-negotiable."

The expanded connectors delivers critical capabilities that enable security teams to:

Discover a classify, and label sensitive data across IBM AS/400, DB2, Nutanix, RDS, Hadoop data lakes, and file shares (Isilon, Nasuni, SMB, NFS)-with the flexibility to add connectors for any additional systems customers require.

across IBM AS/400, DB2, Nutanix, RDS, Hadoop data lakes, and file shares (Isilon, Nasuni, SMB, NFS)-with the flexibility to add connectors for any additional systems customers require. Secure airgapped environments with on-premise deployment options for government agencies and highly regulated industries

with on-premise deployment options for government agencies and highly regulated industries Gain unified visibility across structured and unstructured data in cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems from a single platform

across structured and unstructured data in cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems from a single platform Manage identity and operations insights on top of data classification, correlating cloud identities with on-premise access patterns across hybrid environments

on top of data classification, correlating cloud identities with on-premise access patterns across hybrid environments Accelerate cloud migration by understanding data sensitivity and dependencies in legacy systems before migration

by understanding data sensitivity and dependencies in legacy systems before migration Enable compliance reporting across the entire data estate for GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and emerging AI governance requirements

across the entire data estate for GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and emerging AI governance requirements Reduce AI risks by discovering and classifying sensitive data in legacy systems being used to train AI models

The expanded on-premise capabilities are available now to Symmetry Systems customers. Organizations can learn more and request a demo at https://www.symmetry-systems.com/get-started .

Press Contact

Claude Mandy

Symmetry Systems

[email protected]

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the Data+AI security company, providing organizations with the industry's only comprehensive Data + AI Security Platform that discovers, classifies, protects, and monitors sensitive data across. Born from award-winning DARPA-funded research at UT Austin, our AI-powered platform delivers comprehensive Data+Ai security across all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, on-premise data stores, legacy systems, and airgapped environments. Our "get everywhere" philosophy continuously expands connector coverage to secure data wherever it lives—in all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, and on-premise data stores-including mainframes, legacy systems and airgapped environments

By uniquely merging both identity and data context, Symmetry provides what other DSPM vendors cannot: complete visibility where data exposure meets agentic identities. Organizations use our platform to eliminate unnecessary data, remove excessive permissions, accelerate compliance and cloud migration, and reduce attack surfaces - while safely enabling agentic AI systems with the identity-aware data context they require.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on X, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Symmetry Systems, Inc