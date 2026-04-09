Symmetry Systems Expands Platform Capabilities with Symmetry AIGuard Enhancements, Million-Node Graph Visualization, and Claude Code Integration

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems, the Data+AI security company, today announced a series of new and expanded capabilities in its quarterly platform update that give security teams deeper visibility, faster investigation, and new ways to access the intelligence in the Symmetry Identity x Data Graph.

Enterprise AI adoption is outpacing security teams' ability to govern it. Most organizations deploying AI in its many forms across business-critical workflows still lack the tooling to answer fundamental questions: How prevalent is shadow AI in the organization? Which AI applications can access sensitive data? Who granted that access? How much is the use of AI costing us? How is it changing over time? Who or what is reliant on AI-generated data? Symmetry's latest updates address that gap directly.

"These aren't separate features. They're one platform getting smarter," said Mohit Tiwari, Co-Founder and CEO of Symmetry Systems. "Every enhancement this quarter reinforces the same thesis: the relationships between identities, permissions, and data are the most important thing in security, and the Identity x Data Graph is the best way to understand them. We're making that graph faster, more explorable, and accessible from the tools security teams already use."

Symmetry AIGuard Enhancements

Symmetry continues to expand Symmetry AIGuard, its solution for monitoring and controlling how AI models interact with sensitive enterprise data. AIGuard enforces policies that prevent unauthorized access and data leakage — without slowing down the adoption of AI. This quarter's updates further solidify AIGuard as an essential layer in any organization's AI security stack.

Among the enhancements, Symmetry is introducing token usage tracking in beta, giving organizations granular insight into how AI tokens are consumed across models, users, and applications. By correlating token consumption with data access patterns, security teams can detect anomalous or excessive usage that may indicate data exfiltration, prompt injection abuse, or unauthorized model interactions. A sudden spike in tokens consumed against a sensitive data store now surfaces as an actionable alert, not a line item on a cloud bill.

Reimagined Interactive Graph Visualization

The Symmetry Identity x Data Graph maps every relationship between human identities, non-human identities, permissions, data stores, and operations across an organization's cloud environment. This quarter, the team has fundamentally re-engineered how teams interact with it. The updated visualization engine delivers real-time layout and calculation at a scale most tools cannot approach — handling environments with over one million nodes and millions of edges without sacrificing responsiveness. Where traditional security tools struggle to render graphs with tens of thousands of objects, Symmetry's engine keeps the full picture interactive and explorable.

Key enhancements include dynamic search and filtering to instantly isolate specific identities or data stores across the full graph, timelapse visualizations that reveal how access relationships and risk posture drift over time, and custom layout and aesthetic controls that let teams tailor the graph for different audiences — from a security review to a board presentation. Combined with broad performance improvements across rendering, navigation, and data loading, a security analyst investigating a toxic access path can now trace it across a million-node environment in seconds — something that previously required custom queries and hours of manual correlation.

Claude Code Integration with the Symmetry Identity x Data Graph

The most exciting announcement of the quarter connects Claude Code directly to the Symmetry Identity x Data Graph — bringing natural language risk analysis into the security engineering workflow.

A security engineer opens their terminal, connects Claude Code to the Symmetry graph, and types: "Which service accounts have write access to PII data stores but haven't been used in 90 days?" Within seconds, Claude Code queries the full graph — spanning permissions, operations, identities, and data classifications — and returns a prioritized list of high-risk findings with the context needed to act on them. No custom query language. No dashboard hunting. Just a question and an answer grounded in the complete data map.

The integration enables practitioners to ask complex, contextual questions about access paths and policy violations in plain English, prioritize the highest-risk issues in their environment without writing custom queries, and embed data security intelligence directly into engineering, incident response, and compliance workflows.

"Claude Code integration is the logical next step in a broader ecosystem strategy to meet security teams wherever they work. Building on our integration capability to support workflows from their IDE to their SIEM to their Slack channel," added Tiwari.

Availability

All updates are available now. Token usage tracking is in beta for existing Symmetry AIGuard customers. To learn more or request a demo, visit symmetry-systems.com.

Press Contact

Claude Mandy

Symmetry Systems

[email protected]

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the Data+AI security company, providing organizations with the industry's only comprehensive Data + AI Security Platform that discovers, classifies, protects, and monitors sensitive data across. Born from award-winning DARPA-funded research at UT Austin, our AI-powered platform delivers comprehensive Data+Ai security across all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, on-premise data stores, legacy systems, and airgapped environments. Our "get everywhere" philosophy continuously expands connector coverage to secure data wherever it lives—in all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, and on-premise data stores-including mainframes, legacy systems and airgapped environments

By uniquely merging both identity and data context, Symmetry provides what other DSPM vendors cannot: complete visibility where data exposure meets agentic identities. Organizations use our platform to eliminate unnecessary data, remove excessive permissions, accelerate compliance and cloud migration, and reduce attack surfaces – while safely enabling agentic AI systems with the identity-aware data context they require.

Innovate with confidence with Symmetry Systems.

SOURCE Symmetry Systems, Inc