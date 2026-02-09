symplr Appoints Katie Patel as Chief Delivery Officer

New executive hire to strengthen customer delivery as organizations standardize operations

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the appointment of Katie Patel as Chief Delivery Officer. In this role, Patel will lead symplr's Professional Services and Customer Support functions, with responsibility for the end-to-end customer experience—from implementation through ongoing support. She will work to ensure consistent, reliable execution as symplr customers increasingly consolidate and standardize operations across their enterprises.

With more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology, Patel brings a strong track record of leading delivery, operations, and customer-facing teams through periods of growth and transformation. Most recently, she served as SVP of Delivery & Operations at Press Ganey, where she unified implementation, support, client success, and operations across a broad portfolio of healthcare solutions. She is well known for building scalable organizations that remain tightly aligned with customer needs.

"Katie understands what it takes to deliver for customers in complex healthcare environments," said Chris Colpitts, interim CEO at symplr. "She brings the right balance of structure, focus, and customer-first leadership—qualities that are critical as healthcare organizations work to simplify operations and maximize the value of their technology investments."

Prior to Press Ganey, Patel held senior leadership roles at R1 RCM, where she led large-scale integrations and served as SVP and General Manager for Patient Experience, and at Waystar, where she was VP and Head of Customer Success and Professional Services. Across these roles, she partnered closely with providers, payers, and business services organizations to drive execution and improve outcomes during times of significant change.

"I'm excited to join symplr and work alongside teams that are deeply focused on customer outcomes," said Patel. "As healthcare organizations bring systems together and standardize how they operate, dependable delivery and support matter more than ever. I look forward to partnering closely with our Delivery team to help customers see real, measurable results from their symplr investments."

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

SOURCE symplr