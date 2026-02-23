symplr Unveils New AI-Powered Innovations at ViVE 2026

New workforce, contract, and access capabilities bring intelligence to high-burden healthcare workflows

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced new AI-powered innovations across its Operations Platform at ViVE 2026. Spanning workforce management, contract lifecycle management, and vendor credentialing, the enhancements target critical back-end workflows where fragmented systems and manual processes continue to strain health systems.

Building on the 2025 launch of the symplr Operations Platform, these advancements use intelligent automation, analytics, and AI to address staffing shortages, financial pressures, and clinician burnout—challenges intensified by fragmented systems and misaligned processes, according to the 2025 symplr Compass Survey. By embedding intelligence directly into everyday administrative work, symplr streamlines operations, reduces manual burden, helps control labor costs, and enables organizations to focus more resources on patient care.

"Operational efficiency isn't a single initiative; it's the sum of removing friction from dozens of everyday workflows," said Robert Bart, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at UPMC. "Platform capabilities that streamline staffing, reduce contract risk and cycle time, and strengthen real-time compliance visibility are practical improvements. They can help health systems like ours spend less time on administrative tasks and more time driving value for patients and our staff."

Unified workforce management

Following its 2025 acquisition of Smart Square, symplr is integrating symplr Workforce and symplr Smart Square into a single workforce management platform, combining two Best in KLAS–recognized solutions for nurse and staff scheduling and timekeeping.

The unified solution delivers:

AI-driven predictive scheduling to anticipate staffing needs and dynamically reallocate resources

Advanced open-shift management to accelerate shift fulfillment

Automation of complex payroll and labor policies

AI-enhanced contract lifecycle management

New capabilities in symplr Contract help reduce risk, speed review cycles, and deliver insights with:

Conversational AI that provides instant answers and intelligence from contract data

AI-assisted review and redlining that flags risk, suggests edits, and supports compliance

Streamlined vendor access with Smart Badge

symplr Access Smart Badge modernizes vendor entry while strengthening compliance oversight across facilities.

Smart Badge:

Enables vendors to bypass manual kiosk check-ins for faster access

Reduces overhead by minimizing manual processes and kiosk maintenance

Delivers real-time compliance visibility through automated credential verification and tracking

"Healthcare doesn't need AI layered onto broken workflows. It needs platform innovation built for the realities of healthcare operations," said Theresa Meadows, CIO in Residence at symplr. "Our continued investments are transforming how hospitals operate with symplr—reducing friction, strengthening confidence, and multiplying impact for patients, clinicians, and staff."

