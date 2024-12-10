symplr Launches Streamlined Healthcare Talent Assessment to Enhance Hiring Efficiency & Reduce Turnover

Shorter, smarter assessments drive higher completion rates; help organizations build stronger teams

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the launch of the Short Form Staff Assessment, a new feature in symplr Assessments that empowers healthcare organizations to make faster, more confident hiring decisions. Designed specifically for staff-level positions, the new Short Form Assessment reduces the time it takes candidates to complete their application by about 40%, delivering a faster, more engaging experience with a reported 53% reduction in drop-offs before completion.

Developed in collaboration with international scholar, Frederick P. Morgeson, Ph.D ., a prominent figure in human resource management, the assessment is tailored to predict retention and measure essential competencies for healthcare success, such as accountability, communication, customer focus, emotional evenness, and teamwork.

"The Short Form Staff Assessment addresses a long-standing need within the hiring landscape," said Karissa Fuller, Managing Director, Senior Vice President of Workforce Management at symplr. "By offering a shorter assessment option, we're empowering healthcare organizations to create a more engaging and efficient application process for potential hires. This not only improves the candidate experience, but also allows organizations to access a wider pool of qualified talent."

Customers have already seen significant improvements from this enhancement. By reducing assessment time by about 40%, the new format has decreased candidate drop-off rates by an average of 28% and up to a 53% reduction as reported by Sinceri Senior Living.

"The option to utilize symplr's Short Form Assessment has been a wonderful tool for Sinceri Senior Living," said Kaylee Frye, Recruitment and Retention Manager at Sinceri Senior Living. "We find that more applicants are completing the assessment, allowing us to speed up the onboarding process and hire great candidates."

The Short Form Staff Assessment's efficiency does not come at the expense of insight. Customized scoring formulas, built on a vast dataset of turnover trends from 23 healthcare organizations and 114,000 job applicants, provide accurate retention predictions across six key job families. The assessment's proprietary retention index allows healthcare employers to focus on candidates most likely to thrive and remain in their roles, a critical advantage in today's competitive healthcare job market.



About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at www.symplr.com.

