symplr Launches Unified Platform to Power the Entire Provider Journey at NAMSS 2025

New capabilities unify provider data across their entire lifecycle – cutting delays, improving compliance and giving providers more time for patients

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced expanded capabilities in its Operations Platform that unify provider data previously scattered across multiple systems. By integrating credentialing, privileging, enrollment, scheduling, communication, performance management, and offboarding, symplr's updated platform helps health systems replace disconnected tools with one integrated provider journey. The result is faster onboarding, cleaner handoffs, reduced compliance risk, and more time for patient care. symplr will showcase these advancements at the National Association Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) 2025 Conference Sept. 28 – Oct. 1.

The cost of disconnection is steep. The average physician generates about $2.3 million annually for their affiliated hospitals, meaning each day of credentialing delay costs about $6,500 in lost revenue per provider. Scheduling gaps frustrate providers – with turnover among medical services staff reported as high as 64% – and lingering records can create compliance and security risks.

"Providers can face months of administrative steps before they can see patients, and those delays ripple across the organization," said Dr. Angel Mena, Chief Medical Officer at symplr. "When workforce data is connected across credentialing, scheduling, and quality systems, hospitals and health systems can do more than speed up onboarding — they can address sanctions in real time, strengthen peer review, and improve the quality measures that impact both patient outcomes and reimbursement."

Value Drivers of the Unified Provider Journey:

Centralized Data: A single record that supports medical staff offices, scheduling, and quality teams

A single record that supports medical staff offices, scheduling, and quality teams Connected Workflows: Credentialing, enrollment, scheduling, and performance processes linked to reduce handoff errors

Connected Workflows: Credentialing, enrollment, scheduling, and performance processes linked to reduce handoff errors

Lifecycle Visibility: Tools to track a provider's status from hiring through offboarding

Quality Integration: Data connections that support peer review, sanction management, and performance measures tied to reimbursement

symplr's 2025 Compass Survey found that clinicians spend 88 minutes daily on admin work. With unified provider journey management, hospitals can simplify operations, protect revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

Attendees at NAMSS 2025 can visit symplr's booth #412 for live demos of how the Operations Platform transforms provider management into a connected, efficient and patient-focused process. Download the eBook Unifying the Provider Journey to learn more.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at www.symplr.com.

