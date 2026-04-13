Synack Launches Glasswing-Readiness Assessment to Close the AI Security Coverage Gap

New offering deploys Sara (Synack Autonomous Red Agent) and the Synack Red Team to map real attack surface exposure before adversaries leverage next-generation offensive AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the leader in human-led and agentic AI-powered penetration testing, today announced the Glasswing-Readiness Assessment—a focused offering that helps organizations identify and close critical gaps in their attack surface before AI-driven threats exploit them.

The announcement comes in response to recent advances in offensive AI, including Anthropic's Project Glasswing and emerging offensive AI capabilities such as Mythos. These models have demonstrated the ability to autonomously discover and exploit vulnerabilities across major operating systems and browsers, compressing exploit development timelines from months to days.

"Project Glasswing is exactly the kind of defensive innovation this moment calls for, and it signals just how capable these models have become," said Jay Kaplan, CEO and Co-founder of Synack. "Organizations need to match that energy in their own environments. The answer is continuous, agentic AI-driven testing with humans in the loop. Annual assessments tied to a compliance calendar no longer reflect how attacks actually happen."

Synack's Glasswing-Readiness Assessment addresses a structural gap in how most enterprises approach security. According to recent research, organizations test only 32% of their attack surface on average. This is a coverage problem, not a tooling problem.

"When offensive AI can map an environment and iterate on exploits at machine speed, untested infrastructure like legacy systems, forgotten endpoints, and aging firewalls become the attack surface adversaries find first," said Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO and Co-founder of Synack. "Every weak point is now a viable entry. What looks low-risk in isolation often isn't once you account for how these attacks actually chain. Getting coverage across your full attack surface is no longer a stretch goal. It's the baseline."

"Every conversation I'm having with customers right now comes back to the same question: What do I do about this today?" said Paul Mote, VP of Solutions Architects at Synack. "You don't need to wait for offensive AI capabilities like Mythos to be widely available before you act. We're already finding exploitable vulnerabilities at scale that scanners and traditional pentests miss. The time to act is before adversaries have the same capability."

The assessment combines Attack Surface Discovery with Sara (Synack Autonomous Red Agent) to explore environments at scale and identify real attack paths. The Synack Red Team then validates every finding—chaining vulnerabilities and eliminating false positives—so organizations see only what is real and exploitable.

Organizations can request a Glasswing-Readiness Assessment at go.synack.com/glasswing-readiness-assessment

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous security validation by combining agentic AI with the world's most rigorously vetted community of security researchers, helping organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Synack's agentic AI Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while the Synack Red Team applies human judgement and creativity that automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of expert testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by GigaOm's 2025 PTaaS Radar as both a Leader and Fast Mover, and received Global InfoSec Awards for Market Leader in AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Trailblazer in PTaaS. Learn more at www.synack.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838158/Synack_Logo_v2.jpg