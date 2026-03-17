10-Year Contract Provides Long-Term Stability and Sustainability for Biosolids Management in South Florida

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, and Sedron, a leader in innovative waste upcycling solutions, today announced that Martin County has become the first Florida municipality to commit biosolids to the upcoming Indiantown Upcycling Facility.

Synagro and Sedron® Announce Martin County as First Florida Municipality to Commit Biosolids to Indiantown Upcycling Facility

The Martin County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a 10-year contract with Synagro on January 6, 2026. This milestone builds on the recently announced strategic partnership leveraging Synagro's industry leadership and Sedron's innovative Varcor® technology.

The agreement highlights the Indiantown facility's role as a regional hub for sustainable biosolids management with certainty of performance and cost. By partnering with Synagro, Martin County gains access to Sedron's advanced, sustainable technology to transform waste into valuable resources, including carbon negative electricity, without requiring capital investment from the municipality.

Sam Amerson, Director, Martin County Utilities and Solid Waste, told the board, "We have the ability to execute a long-term contract for the transportation and processing of our biosolids. This provides for budget predictability and security into the future." Commissioner Stacey Hetherington said the agreement "sets Martin County apart, as a leader in the industry both environmentally and economically."

"Martin County's commitment underscores the trust in our collaborative approach to biosolids management," said Pam Racey, Chief Commercial Officer, Synagro. "The Indiantown Upcycling Facility will provide operational certainty and environmental performance, paving the way for more municipalities to join this innovative initiative."

"This contract with Martin County exemplifies the value of our partnership with Synagro in delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions for South Florida utilities," said Stanley Janicki, Chief Commercial Officer, Sedron. "We're proud to support communities like Martin County in achieving their sustainability goals while fostering economic benefits through job creation and local investment."

The Indiantown Upcycling Facility will be located on approximately 11 acres in the Village of Indiantown, Florida. The state-of-the-art plant will feature advanced odor, noise and traffic control. Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with operations ramping up in 2028. The project is expected to create up to 30 high-paying local jobs, boost the local tax base, and provide cost savings for regional wastewater utilities.

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit synagro.com to learn more.

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About Sedron®

Sedron is a leading provider of circular waste management technologies for agricultural manure and municipal biosolids upcycling, deploying facilities across several North American regions. Since its founding in 2014, Sedron has pioneered innovative solutions, including the patented Varcor® system, to transform waste into clean water, organic fertilizer, and carbon-negative commodities. With strong engineering expertise, Sedron's processes reduce nutrient pollution, lower operational expenses, and promote sustainability at a fraction of traditional costs. To learn more, visit sedron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.