BALTIMORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, and Sedron, a leader in innovative waste upcycling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Synagro will supply biosolids from its customers in key metropolitan areas across Florida to Sedron's upcoming Indiantown Upcycling Facility for advanced drying using Sedron's patented Varcor system.

Synagro and Sedron Announce Strategic Partnership for Biosolids Upcycling Facility in Indiantown, Florida.

"We are excited to partner with Sedron on the new regional biosolids facility in Indiantown, Florida," said Pam Racey, Chief Commercial Officer, Synagro Technologies. "The cutting-edge Varcor drying and renewable energy technology, coupled with Synagro's proven performance, offers Florida municipalities the opportunity to utilize next-generation, sustainable technology with certainty of performance and cost."

"Synagro is an industry leader with a proven track record, and we're thrilled they've chosen Sedron as their partner for this initiative," said Stanley Janicki, Chief Commercial Officer, Sedron. "This agreement not only supports our shared commitment to a circular economy but also positions us to handle substantial volumes of biosolids responsibly."

This project marks a significant milestone in sustainable biosolids management, combining Synagro's extensive expertise and geographic footprint with Sedron's cutting-edge technology to transform waste into valuable resources, including carbon negative electricity. The partnership aligns with both companies' missions to protect water resources, soil health and communities through innovative regeneration, as well as driving efficiencies and cost reductions for customers.

The partnership underscores Synagro's recognition of Sedron as a sustainable solution provider for efficient biosolids conversions, reducing carbon emissions and reliance on traditional disposal methods.

The Indiantown Upcycling Facility, located on approximately 11 acres in the Village of Indiantown, Florida, represents the first of its kind in Florida and the second in the nation. The state-of-the-art plant will feature advanced odor, noise and traffic control. Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with operations ramping up in 2028. The project is expected to create up to 30 high-paying local jobs, boost the local tax base and provide cost savings for regional wastewater utilities.

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit synagro.com to learn more.

About Sedron

Sedron is a leading provider of circular waste management technologies for agricultural manure and municipal biosolids upcycling, deploying facilities across several North American regions. Since its founding in 2014, Sedron has pioneered innovative solutions, including the patented Varcor® system, to transform waste into clean water, organic fertilizer, and carbon-negative commodities. With strong engineering expertise, Sedron's processes reduce nutrient pollution, lower operational expenses, and promote sustainability at a fraction of traditional costs. To learn more, visit sedron.com.

