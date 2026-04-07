Synamedia unveils AI by Quortex, a just-in-time AI-plugin framework for video workflows

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At The 2026 NAB Show, Synamedia, will demonstrate AI by Quortex, a new set of just-in-time AI-capabilities for its Quortex portfolio. AI by Quortex identifies opportunities to create value and activates capabilities "just-in-time" to support specific workflows, events, or other business needs, saving unnecessary spend and resources for video processing, distribution and delivery. This approach challenges the traditional model of always-on AI processing by applying intelligence only when it delivers measurable value.

Synamedia provides real-time intelligence and processing at scale, leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), including Amazon Bedrock and AWS Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA). The Quortex smart sampling technology dramatically improves the efficiency of live video understanding by identifying the moments that matter — before invoking foundation models through Amazon Bedrock.

Rather than continuously processing fixed frame batches, AI by Quortex triggers AI only when meaningful changes or events are detected in the video or audio stream. This just-in-time approach can reduce live video understanding costs by up to ten times, while powering applications including content moderation, clipping, metadata enrichment, and enhanced searchability. In parallel, AWS EFA enables AI-based region-of-interest detection without impacting video processing instances, improving visual quality in critical areas while optimizing bitrate efficiency.

These AI by Quortex innovations are categorized within three pillars: Content Understanding, Real-time Processing, and Operational Simplicity. Each pillar includes both Synamedia's technology and tools from its best-of-breed partner network:

Content Understanding comprises plugins that transform video into intelligent assets by automating chapters and highlights, enhancing discoverability, and enriching metadata. In real-time, Six Floor Solutions generates the metadata tags required for deep content understanding along with live automatic clipping and highlights. AWS powers the metadata enrichment and content detection capabilities, with Amazon Bedrock enabling advanced AI-driven content understanding and automated tagging.

Real-time Processing tools improve video quality, enhance accessibility, and enable real-time enhancements such as captioning, translation, and content adaptation by applying intelligence directly into the video workflows. Third-party tools such as Lingopal for AI-generated, accurate real-time translating and dubbing for livestream and VOD, and Yuzzit for live clipping and automatic content verticalization are prominently featured within this pillar.

And Operational Simplicity capabilities reduce complexity with AI-assisted deployment such as natural language workflow configurations or automated report generation, proactive monitoring, and guided operational insights.

"The difference between AI hype and real-world use cases comes down to measurable value creation," said Gwendal Simon, Senior Director of Technology, Video Network, Synamedia. "AI by Quortex is a natural extension of our 'just-in-time' philosophy that eliminates the traditional wasteful approach of constantly using resources when the real value is only achieved at specific points in time. These new innovations pinpoint exactly when AI is needed across video distribution, processing and delivery – eliminating waste and enabling more impact."

Synamedia's Quortex portfolio comprises: Quortex Link, a pay-as-you-use, self-service multi-tenant SaaS distribution platform; Quortex PowerVu, a secure, cloud-native video distribution solution; Quortex Play, a just-in-time, direct-to-consumer streaming platform; and Quortex Switch, the industry's first standards-based CDN switching solution for enhanced multi-CDN management.

AI by Quortex will debut in the Innovation Corner of Synamedia's booth, W2851, at The 2026 NAB Show. To schedule your NAB demo, visit this website.

About Synamedia:

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, and protect video and manage broadband services. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetise, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, anti-piracy solutions, and video network solutions for processing, distribution, and delivery. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds.

LinkedIn: Synamedia

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SOURCE Synamedia