Sync In to the Power of CompTIA ChannelCon 2024

Registration opens, call for speakers issued for summer conference that will bring tech innovators and thought leaders to Atlanta

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for CompTIA ChannelCon 2024, the technology industry's premier annual conference for vendor-neutral collaboration, peer-to-peer learning and partnership, innovative ideas and actionable advice to help grow and strengthen technology businesses across the globe. This year's conference is set for July 30 – Aug. 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, has also issued a call for speakers for ChannelCon 2024.

"This year's conference is all about gaining fresh insights and learning new ways to drive growth and innovation in the tech industry," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "ChannelCon is an opportunity for industry leaders and peers to connect and get inspired by sharing ideas on how to overcome the latest challenges and develop creative solutions in the unique, vendor-neutral environment that only your industry technology association can provide."

The three-day conference will feature a mix of collaborative sessions where leading tech business executives and technologists will offer insights into the latest growth opportunities in today's market. Four education tracks are planned:

BizTech – Explore the latest business technologies and how they're transforming industries.

Community Forums – Engage in meaningful discussion and share insights on pressing issues within our community.

Cybersecurity – Delve into the world of cybersecurity by discussing trends, challenges and solutions.

Vendor Education – CompTIA's Managing the Technology Channel training and other vendor education.

Thought leaders and industry professionals with expertise and experience in any of the four education tracks are invited to submit a speaking proposal for CompTIA ChannelCon 2024. All submissions should be education focused and not promote specific products or services. The full list of topic areas and the speaker submission form are available here. Questions regarding speaking opportunities may be directed to [email protected]. The deadline for speaker submissions is May 3.

Complete conference details and registration options are available at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024.

