Sync into the power of cybersecurity at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024

Sessions will explore how channel businesses and professionals in tech can identify and overcome the latest cybersecurity threats

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning how to recognize and overcome the latest cybersecurity threats to protect businesses and their customers remains a major focus of CompTIA ChannelCon 2024, hosted in Atlanta July 30 – Aug. 1 by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

This year's cybersecurity sessions will explore the ransomware landscape and how channel businesses can better approach risk assessment. The sessions feature a tabletop experience, an expert from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and discussions with top security leaders across the country.

The ChannelCon agenda is organized into four educational tracks to help participants maximize their experience:

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Business and Customers

Protecting Your Business and Customers MSP Success: Strategies to Improve Your Business

Strategies to Improve Your Business Community: Gaining Advice and Insight from Member Leaders

Gaining Advice and Insight from Member Leaders Vendor Education: Building Successful Relationships

"This year's cybersecurity track will be a new experience," said Wayne Selk, vice president, cybersecurity programs, CompTIA. "We listened to feedback from CompTIA Community members and designed the track sessions to start with a 30-minute topic, followed by a short break. Then, there will be two breakout sessions that dive deeper into areas of the preceding topic. Between the member-led sessions and the workshops, solution providers will come away from this year's ChannelCon with a lot of great insight on cybersecurity."

The cybersecurity track includes four workshops aligned with CompTIA's Cybersecurity Trustmark, which offers a path for CompTIA Community solution provider members who are looking to differentiate themselves by adhering to this industry standard of controls and providing an accreditation certification designating they have met or exceeded the standard set forth by their industry peers. There are currently over 1,250 MSPs from 37 countries registered through the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark, with just over 200 actively working through the program.

The workshops are included at no additional cost as part of ChannelCon registration for solution providers, and will explore risk, culture, policy development.

"What is Data?" will explore the various types of data in an organization, the risk associated with each type and what to do if a company accidently receives data it shouldn't have. Other Cybersecurity Trustmark workshops include:

"Culture & Strategy" – Learn how to embed cybersecurity into your culture and how that shift in thinking can benefit your approach to the Cybersecurity Trustmark.

"Policy Development 101" – Learn how to write effective cybersecurity policies that meet both the goals of the business and the requirements for security compliance.

"Risk Management" – Take an immersive dive into the world of business risk for MSPs.

