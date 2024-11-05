SYNCADOL® Is a Clean Cold and Flu Supplement

SYNEVIT®'s Vitamin D3 Supplement Delivers Immunity-Boosting Support Just in Time for the Cold Weather Sickness Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNEVIT® is a nutraceutical brand that combines technology in synergy with nature. The company has worked with both on-staff and consultant medical professionals to develop a variety of clean, optimized supplements that provide holistic support across a range of areas, such as bone support, fertility, and immunity. When it comes to the last item, the brand's SYNCADOL® formula is an effective, high-quality way for individuals to guard their bodies as the cold and flu season ramps up.

"The cold and flu season has never been more significant than in the post-pandemic era," says George Cvetkovski, founder and CEO of SYNEVIT®. "If you want to avoid spending the bulk of your time sick at home with the sniffles, missing work or school, it's important to maintain your immune system. That is your front line of defense."

After a lull caused by social distancing and greater awareness, last year's cold and flu season approached pre-pandemic levels once again. As more people become more susceptible to contracting illnesses during the colder months, it is important that they look for solutions to safely and naturally maintain their health.

Vitamin D is classically considered a nutrient required to help with calcium homeostasis and bone health. However, over time, research has revealed the critical role it plays in maintaining a healthy immune system. While the specifics are still being studied, vitamin D deficiencies have been linked to poor immunity. Furthermore, researchers have found that nearly all cells in the immune system have a vitamin D receptor.

While the absorption of vitamin D can come through the sun and one's diet, if a deficiency exists, individuals can address it through a supplement like SYNCADOL®. The supplement consists of a single, targeted ingredient: Vitamin D3. Each soft gel dose contains 50 mcg (2,000IU) of vitamin D3, an optimized dosage that helps boost the immune system along with maintaining mood balance, bone strength, and overall health. The supplement is a simple, clean, and efficient form of nutraceutical support that is ideal to have on hand during the cold and flu-prone months ahead.

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

