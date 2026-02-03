SYNEVIT® Report: Two New Studies Explore the Connection of Vitamin B With the Mind

From Depression to Cognitive Decline, Vitamin B Can Help With Maintaining Sharp Thoughts and a Positive Mindset

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research has continued to connect certain B vitamins, like B9 (as methyl folate) and B12 (as methylcobalamin), with cognitive function. SYNEVIT® has created its B-vitamin complex NEUROCOMPLEX B® to meet the varied needs of the body, including the brain and mental health.

In late October 2025, researchers from The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association published a study that indicated that higher mid-to-late-life B12 status slows cognitive decline. The study concluded that "higher cumulative average vitamin B12 status from mid– to later-life was associated with small but significant attenuation in the rate of cognitive decline across multiple domains."

Another study published in November further explored the link between certain B vitamins and depression. It found "B9 and B12 play an essential role in neurotransmitter biosynthesis and DNA methylation and contribute to overall neural health. Their deficiencies have been described as potential exacerbating factors of depressive symptoms."

Both studies caught the attention of the team at SYNEVIT®.

"These are the latest in a string of studies connecting the brain to, among other things, vitamins B9 (methyl folate) and B12 (methylcobalamin)," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "It is health reasons like these that inspired us to develop our industry-leading B-vitamin complex. These latest reports continue to reinforce the need for these kinds of health and wellness tools."

SYNEVIT®'s B-complex formula, NEUROCOMPLEX-B®, consists of one of the most comprehensive complex formulas on the market. It contains a combination of nine B-vitamins includes:

B1

B2

B3

B6

B9 or Folate (as Methylfolate)

B12 (as Methylcobalamin)

Biotin

Pantothenic acid

Inositol

These are presented in high-potency (per tablet) concentrations and slow-release tablet form for better absorption and bioavailability. In addition, they are packaged in pharmaceutical-grade alu-blister packaging, which preserves potency, safety, and convenience compared to basic complexes.

Much still remains to be studied when it comes to B-vitamins and the brain. However, the evidence is mounting that NEUROCOMPLEX-B's active forms of folate and methylfolate, presented in bioavailable, concentrated, slow-release form, are ideal support tools for those looking to prevent depression and manage cognitive decline.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

(02) 3225 843

[email protected]

SOURCE Synevit