SYNEVIT® Supports Heart Valve Awareness Day with Bioavailable Calcium powder 1200mg

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many awareness initiatives throughout the year. Some, like Heart Valve Awareness Day, are easy to miss. Yet, the team at SYNEVIT® is stressing this quiet reminder of the need for ongoing nutritional health that keeps the heart working and quality of life high over decades of life.

February 22nd will be National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. The annual observance takes place during American Heart Month, a time devoted to raising awareness about heart valve disease risks, symptoms, detection, and treatments.

"As with all health-related observances, the goal of this day is to improve outcomes and save lives," said SYNEVIT CEO George Cvetkovski. "That's why, along with awareness, you need the tools to take action. We've developed one of the best supplements on the market for one of those nutritional support lines: calcium."

Mayo Clinic highlights the connection between calcium and the heart. While the vast majority of the body's calcium goes toward structural support (things like bones and teeth), some of the bodily supply also goes toward things like blood clotting and heart rhythm. The medical site adds that adults need at least 1,000 mg of daily calcium intake and that rises to 1,200 mg with age.

This is where CALCEED® can give health-conscious individuals an advantage.

"It all comes down to bioavailability," said Cvetkovski. "You might be able to up your calcium intake, but it doesn't mean you're getting enough calcium. We've designed CALCEED to optimize and extend bioavailability."

CALCEED® is able to do this by leaning on the synergy of two different forms of calcium: calcium citrate and L-calcium lactate. Both of these are in an organic form, which is critical to boosting bioavailability. Together, a single daily 1,200mg dose (compared to two doses daily for most competitors) yields 360mg of bioavailable calcium. This is significantly more effective than alternative supplements on the market — and again, with fewer doses.

As the heart-focused month of February approaches, it is important for individuals to use the reminder to take steps to improve their heart health now, with the future in mind. CALCEED® offers a unique form of safe, ongoing support that can help maintain cardiovascular health over the long haul.

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

