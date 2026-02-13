Synchronous Condenser Market worth $0.84 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Synchronous Condenser Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.72 billion in 2025 to USD 0.84 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The market for synchronous condensers is rapidly growing due to the increasing need for grid stability, reactive power compensation, and grid inertia in modern power systems. This demand is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources, the extensive modernization of the grid, and the integration of intermittent energy sources such as solar and wind power. Synchronous condensers offer advantages over other technologies because they are designed to provide high short-circuit strength, dynamic voltage support, low harmonic distortion, high overload capacity, and reliability. These features help ensure that the grid remains resilient. As the number of renewable energy installations increases globally, particularly with large wind farms, solar parks, and offshore installations, the demand for efficient solutions to offset reduced system inertia and voltage fluctuations from inverter-based installations has become critical. In these situations, synchronous condensers are essential as they provide synthetic inertia, fault ride-through capability, and reactive power control, which are necessary for maintaining stable power flow, reducing curtailment, and enhancing the overall reliability of the grid.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Synchronous Condenser Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

The positive market trend is driven by increasing investments in high-voltage transmission systems, HVDC connections, smart grid innovations, and the modernization of aging, inefficient power plants. Rapid urbanization, the electrification of industries, and ambitious decarbonization goals in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, as well as in the developed markets of North America and Europe, necessitate the development of robust grid-support equipment.

Synchronous Condenser Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.72 billion

USD 0.72 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.84 billion

USD 0.84 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 3.3%

By end user, the electrical utilities segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The electrical utilities segment is expected to hold the largest share of the synchronous condenser market during the forecast period, driven by the critical role these systems play in transmission and distribution networks. Synchronous condensers provide stability, voltage regulation, and reliability to the grid. As electrical utilities increasingly rely on these systems, they are essential for delivering key services, such as dynamic reactive power compensation, synthetic inertia, short-circuit current contribution, and fault-ride-through capability. These services are becoming vital in modern power systems that integrate large amounts of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, along with extensive HVDC connections and converter-based generation. Synchronous condensers offer significant advantages over other technologies in utility-scale applications. They produce low harmonic distortion, possess high overload capabilities, and demonstrate long-term reliability. Additionally, they can provide substantial MVAR support over large geographical areas with minimal added losses or complexity. These systems are particularly beneficial in scenarios involving weak grids, large-scale renewable integration projects, upgrades to aging transmission systems, and the interconnection of distant generation assets. In these cases, grid security, minimizing curtailment, and meeting high grid code standards are often prioritized by utilities over capital costs.

By reactive power rating, the above 200 MVAr segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The above 200 MVAR segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the synchronous condenser market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-capacity grid stabilization in utility-scale applications, most of which require high levels of reactive power compensation, system inertia, and short-circuit strength. Rated over 200 MVAR, synchronous condensers offer even greater benefits, including better voltage regulation across large regions, high FCA fault current during short periods (typically up to half-rating), low harmonic distortion, high overall efficiency, and strong operation in weak grids or in converter grids with extensive renewable energy penetration. Large-scale transmission networks, HVDC interconnections, and renewable integration projects (such as remote wind farms, solar parks, and offshore developments) are some of the areas that these high-rated units are particularly well-suited for, since lower-rated alternatives (up to 200 MVAR) might not be adequate to provide the scale of support required in grid resilience and stability.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the synchronous condenser market during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and large-scale renewable energy initiatives in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The region's ambitious goals for solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources require robust grid-stabilization solutions. Synchronous condensers play a crucial role by providing inertia, reactive power backup, and voltage support to accommodate high levels of intermittent generation and prevent instability in evolving transmission systems. Significant investments are also being made in countries like China and India, focusing on ultra-high-voltage transmission lines, renewable energy corridors, and grid modernization programs. These initiatives aim to efficiently transport power generated in remote areas with abundant renewable resources to load centers. Synchronous condensers help seamlessly integrate distributed energy resources, reduce transmission losses, strengthen the power system in converter-dominated grids, and enable interconnections between high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems. Furthermore, government policies promoting smart grids and industrial electrification encourage the further adoption of these technologies. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is becoming a hub for large-scale deployment of synchronous condensers, ensuring secure, resilient, and sustainable power infrastructure amid rising electricity demand.

Top Companies in Synchronous Condenser Industry:

Some of the major players in the Synchronous Condenser Market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), GE Vernova (US), Eaton (Ireland), and WEG (Brazil). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, agreements, investments, expansions, product launches, and acquisitions.

ABB delivers cutting-edge synchronous condenser solutions that bolster grid resilience and facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy sources. ABB synchronous condensers are highly regarded for their compact design, minimal footprint, exceptional fault-mitigation capabilities, and the ability to deliver high instantaneous inertia through optional flywheel integration, along with significant short-circuit power contribution and precise reactive power supply or absorption to maintain stable voltage levels. The company operates through four business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The company provides its synchronous condensers under the Motion business segment. ABB has a strong presence in more than 100 countries. It has a network of over 150 manufacturing sites and many sales and service centers worldwide. Geographically, ABB has a strong presence across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Siemens Energy offers state-of-the-art synchronous condenser (SynCon) systems designed to enable the energy transition by providing critical grid stabilization in renewable-dominated power systems. Siemens Energy synchronous condensers stand out for their ability to supply substantial short-circuit power, rotational inertia, and dynamic reactive power regulation, with fast startup times, overload resilience, and seamless integration into high-voltage networks via step-up transformers, often combined with pony-motor or static frequency-converter starting methods. The company operates through four business segments: Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa. The company provides its synchronous condensers in the Grid Technologies segment. Siemens Energy's global presence spans over 190 countries, with strong footholds in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

