Synchrony Achieves Top Score for Corporate Equality Index Six Years in a Row

"As the events of 2020 clearly showed, growing and sustaining a culture where everyone feels they belong, and one that is built on a foundation of passion for diverse perspectives takes ongoing effort, energy and time – and it's the work we've committed ourselves to do every day at Synchrony," said Michael Matthews, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are excited to receive recognition for our continued efforts to ensure we remain a leader in LGBTQ workplace equality."

Synchrony cultivates an environment of diversity and inclusion through its eight Diversity Networks, with involvement from more than 10,000 employees who work collectively across these employee resource groups to drive retention, development, and growth of diverse talent throughout the company. The mission of the company's LGBT+ Network is to attract and develop individuals by fostering an environment where they can excel, be their authentic selves, and serve as advocates in the communities and marketplaces we serve.

Synchrony also recognizes and celebrates the diversity of our organization through programming, networking and an annual Diversity Symposium. Last year's Diversity Symposium was a three-day virtual experience where employees focused on what it takes to drive change and be the difference, including thought-provoking guest speakers who represented perspectives of our diverse workforce.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – but the best business decision."

As part of the 2021 CEI, Synchrony was evaluated on its LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, efforts and practices to support an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Synchrony's commitment and policies satisfy all of the CEI's criteria.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

