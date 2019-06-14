Synchrony and Suzuki Extend Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced it has renewed a multi-year financing agreement with Suzuki Motor of America Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, and outboard motors.

Since 2008, Synchrony has provided qualified Suzuki buyers with special financing options and exclusive offers throughout Suzuki's extensive U.S. dealer network. Synchrony provides Suzuki powersports and marine dealers with access to a variety of flexible promotional offers to help their customers with financing needs and achieve their ambitions.

Enrolled Suzuki dealers have access 24/7 to Synchrony's innovative, mobile-responsive Business Center technology for enhanced consumer credit decisions and contract preparation and a detailed business dashboard with insights to help them manage their installment loan applications. In addition, they also have access to customized powersports and marine marketing collateral and a Learning Center, which is designed to provide useful, industry-specific training information in a modern, easy- to-use format.

"We look forward to continuing this long-term and valuable powersports and marine partnership with Suzuki," said Neeraj Mehta, chief executive officer, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. "We are dedicated to providing excellent service to their U.S. dealers with the availability of flexible financing solutions to support their continued growth in the industry."

"For more than ten years, this mutually successful relationship has provided our customers with the flexibility they need to support their excitement and passion for Suzuki products," said Chris Coons, National Manager, Sales Planning and Administration, Suzuki Motor of America Inc. "Our dealers know they can count on Synchrony to help their business succeed while providing excellent financing options and service to their customers."

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Suzuki Motor of America Inc.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI) distributes Motorcycles, ATVs, Scooters, Outboard Motors and Automotive Parts and Accessories via an extensive dealer network throughout 49 states. Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), based in Hamamatsu, Japan, is a diversified worldwide manufacturer of Motorcycles, ATVs, Scooters, Automobiles, Outboard Motors and related products. Founded in 1909 and incorporated in 1920, SMC has business relations with 201 countries/regions. For more information, visit www.suzuki.com.

