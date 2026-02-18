Synchrony Medical Secures $5M Funding to Fuel Commercial Expansion of its At-Home Airway Clearance Device for Chronic Respiratory Disease

Investment Led by Edge Medical Ventures to Accelerate U.S. Commercial Growth and Clinical Adoption of FDA-Cleared LibAirty™ System

OR YEHUDA, Israel and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Medical, a respiratory care technology company and creator of the FDA-cleared LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System, today announced it has closed an oversubscribed $5 million funding round. The investment, led by Edge Medical Ventures with participation from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), Broadfin Holdings, Consensus Business Group (CBG), and angel investors, will accelerate U.S. commercial expansion, support ongoing clinical research and product development, and broaden patient access to LibAirty™.

For millions living with chronic lung conditions, airway clearance is essential to managing symptoms, preventing infections, and slowing disease progression. The LibAirty™ system delivers this vital therapy through a daily home treatment that has shown the ability to clear twice as much sputum as conventional therapies with enhanced user comfort and satisfaction. Since its commercial launch in late 2025, LibAirty™ has received an enthusiastic response from both patients and clinicians, demonstrating immediate impact on daily condition management.

"This funding enables us to advance our mission of delivering meaningful clinical outcomes by bringing effective, easy-to-use airway clearance into more homes and empowering patients to manage their respiratory health," said Anat Shani, CEO of Synchrony Medical. "Supported by our exceptional investors and new board members, we're well positioned to scale our U.S. market presence, expand our clinical evidence base, and advance product innovation."

In conjunction with the funding, Synchrony announced the appointment of Kevin Kotler, General Partner of Broadfin Holdings, and Elad Duschak, Strategic Advisor to CBG for Healthcare, to the company's Board of Directors, strengthening strategic oversight as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"The LibAirty™ System, with its proven clinical advantage, is poised to disrupt a market with high demand and strong growth," said Kevin Kotler, General Partner of Broadfin Holdings. "We look forward to working with the team to scale nationwide and create meaningful value for both patients and shareholders."

Synchrony will continue to expand its U.S. team and operations from its Jersey City headquarters. The financing includes $1M funding from the NJEDA through the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF)'s co-investment with Edge Medical Ventures, further supporting the company's growth and presence in the state.

"Synchrony exemplifies the type of innovation we seek to support, addressing an unmet clinical need through strong clinical foundations and a clear path to transforming patient care," said Shai Policker, Chairman of Synchrony and Managing Partner at Edge Medical Ventures. "This demonstrates how Edge's transatlantic presence, combined with the company's proven execution capabilities, can establish a new standard of care and bring it to market."

"As partners of EdgeLabs (formerly MEDX Xelerator), we are proud to support Synchrony from its early stages of development and witness its remarkable progress," said Mr. Vincent Tchenguiz, Chairman of Consensus Business Group. "We are pleased to continue supporting this important, high-impact medical innovation and make it more widely available for patients."

About Synchrony Medical

Synchrony Medical is a respiratory care technology company dedicated to providing advanced at-home airway clearance therapy. The company's FDA-cleared LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System transforms respiratory therapy into an easy-to-manage daily routine that patients can perform independently at home, setting a new standard of care for those living with chronic lung disease. Developed in collaboration with leading pulmonologists at Sheba Medical Center, LibAirty™ was founded through Edge Medical Ventures' EdgeLabs (formerly MEDX Xelerator) and is supported by the Israel Innovation Authority. Synchrony Medical is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, with additional operations in Or Yehuda, Israel. For more information, visit https://libairty.health.

