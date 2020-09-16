Synchrony Named to Working Mother's 2020 100 Best Companies List

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony announced that the company has earned a spot on Working Mother's annual list of the 2020 100 Best Companies . The 2020 list recognizes companies for inclusive benefits for working families, including gender-neutral parental leave and accessible, affordable childcare. Synchrony was also named among the top 85 organizations on Working Mother's third annual list of the "Best Companies for Dads ," leading in the areas of paternity leave, childcare, flexible schedules and more.

"Cultivating a culture of caring is core to who we are at Synchrony and we are honored to be recognized by Working Mother," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony. "As working parents and caregivers face unprecedented challenges, it's critical that we provide inclusive, progressive benefits to help families succeed both at home and at work."

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the US," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "These companies were well ahead of the curve when it came to supporting their employees during this time of vast change with their family-friendly policies already in place. We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

Providing benefits for working families

Starting in 2020, Synchrony increased benefits for working families, offering paid parental leave for 12 weeks and with the onset of the pandemic, extending backup care benefits to 60 days for emergency care for children and seniors (and more if needed on an individual basis). The company continues to evolve its industry-leading benefits programs based on employees feedback, increasing its lifetime maximum fertility benefit to $30,000.

Supporting working parents and children through virtual learning

To help working parents, Synchrony will launch an afterschool program later this month (Synchrony After School) which will provide virtual tutoring, homework club, extracurricular activities and wellness support, following the successful launch of Synchrony Summer Camp – a virtual experience for employees' children designed to educate, engage, and enrich across a range of topics including health, arts, culture and leadership.

Offering flexible work arrangements

Synchrony helps employees balance the demands of work and life by offering flexible work arrangements including reduced hours, compressed workweeks, flextime hours, job sharing, and remote work. To help employees meet their personal and professional needs, the company recently unveiled a new approach that combines flexibility for all employees, who can now work remotely, and purpose-driven office-based spaces where employees can come together in person when needed in a safe environment, staying connected with each other and our culture.

Developing and advancing women leaders

Synchrony provides training programs to help develop and advance women leaders at every stage of their career, including:

Advancing Diverse Talent Leadership Institute – focuses on initiatives to support the professional development of diverse senior talent and to increase the leadership pipeline.

– focuses on initiatives to support the professional development of diverse senior talent and to increase the leadership pipeline. Leadership Experience for Accelerated Development (LEAD) – Synchrony's first companywide, immersive leadership development program for high potential women, offered in partnership with Linkage's Women in Leadership Institute, focused on skills building through cross-functional business projects.

– Synchrony's first companywide, immersive leadership development program for high potential women, offered in partnership with Linkage's Women in Leadership Institute, focused on skills building through cross-functional business projects. Business Leadership Program (BLP) – a two-year, three-rotation leadership program spanning diverse functional tracks for recent undergraduates and graduates that enable them to build deep, functional expertise while developing broad-based business acumen.

– a two-year, three-rotation leadership program spanning diverse functional tracks for recent undergraduates and graduates that enable them to build deep, functional expertise while developing broad-based business acumen. Skills Training for Evolving Professionals (STEP) – This nine-month training program helps Synchrony's call centers and administrative talent hone their management and tech skills. Participants gain valuable experience through special projects and in-role developmental activities.

