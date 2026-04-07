Synchrony's CareCredit Credit Card Now Accepted on Walmart.com

CareCredit cardholders can now use their CareCredit credit card to pay for select health and wellness products on Walmart.com and at all Walmart and Sam's Club locations nationwide

Key Highlights:

CareCredit is now accepted for eligible health and wellness product purchases made on Walmart.com, expanding access with home delivery and in-store pickup options.

The expansion introduces new eligible product categories for CareCredit credit card use, both in stores and online, including medical supplies, fitness equipment, and sleep essentials.

This extended relationship reinforces CareCredit's dedication to improving access and convenience for consumers seeking health and wellness solutions.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced that CareCredit cardholders can now use the leading health and wellness credit card for eligible purchases directly on Walmart.com, enhancing access and convenience for millions of customers and complementing the long-standing acceptance of CareCredit in Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs nationwide.

CareCredit cardholders can now use their CareCredit credit card to pay for select health and wellness products on Walmart.com and at all Walmart and Sam's Club locations nationwide.

In addition to currently eligible health and wellness purchases, these cardholders now have the freedom to use their card across a broader set of in-store product categories and an expanded selection online at Walmart.com. Newly qualifying categories include medical supplies & equipment (e.g., wheelchairs, crutches, walking canes), fitness products (treadmills, stationary bikes, weights), and sleep essentials (mattresses, pillows, sheets).

"The healthcare journey extends far beyond the doctor's office, and we're committed to connecting consumers with credit options so they can access health and wellness products and services at their local retailer and during the moments that matter most," said Beto Casellas, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Health & Wellness at Synchrony. "Expanding our relationship with a trusted retailer like Walmart is a pivotal step in giving millions of families the flexibility and convenience to pay for their wellness needs where they shop."

There are currently more than 12 million CareCredit cardholder accounts nationwide, and it's accepted at more than 290,000 health and wellness providers, health-focus retailers and traditional retailers that offer health and wellness products. This expanded collaboration with Walmart underscores Synchrony's dedication to broadening the utility of the CareCredit credit card, making everyday health and wellness purchases more accessible and empowering consumers to make informed financial decisions on their health and wellness journeys.

FAQ

What are the key updates to the Synchrony and Walmart collaboration?

This expansion broadens where and on what products cardholders can utilize their CareCredit credit card, offering greater convenience and flexibility. The two primary updates are:

Online Purchasing at Walmart.com: CareCredit is now accepted for eligible health and wellness product purchases directly on Walmart.com, which offers cardholders the flexibility of home delivery or in-store pickup. This is in addition to the long-standing acceptance of CareCredit for eligible products within Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs nationwide.

CareCredit is now accepted for eligible health and wellness product purchases directly on Walmart.com, which offers cardholders the flexibility of home delivery or in-store pickup. This is in addition to the long-standing acceptance of CareCredit for eligible products within Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs nationwide. Broader Product Eligibility: The range of products eligible for CareCredit purchases has increased, applying to products sold both in stores and online at Walmart.com. This expanded selection now includes additional health and wellness product categories such as medical supplies, fitness equipment, and sleep essentials.

What types of products can I purchase with CareCredit?

CareCredit can be used for a wide range of health and wellness expenses. The expansion to Walmart.com means cardholders can use CareCredit to pay for even more products sold and shipped by Walmart, including:

Medical Supplies & Equipment: Items such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and monitors.

Fitness Products: Exercise equipment like treadmills, stationary bikes, and weights.

Sleep Essentials: Products that aid in better sleep, including mattresses, pillows, and bedding.

Pet Care: Essential supplies for pet health, such as specialized food, flea & tick medications, and other wellness items.

How does this expansion support consumer demands and preferences?

The collaboration addresses the evolving preferences of modern consumers, giving cardholders the convenience and choice to pay for their health and wellness needs whether they are shopping in-person or online for home delivery or ordering online for pickup.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contact:

Michelle Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony