Syncron's Servitization Maturity Model Guides Manufacturers' Journey to Delivering Product-as-a-Service

The manufacturing industry is at a very interesting – and critical – moment in time. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are seeking new and predictable revenue opportunities while the world is demanding improved sustainability. And, technologies like IoT, machine learning, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics are making "as a service" business models possible. However, a minority of manufacturers are in the early adoption phase of PaaS, while most are still trying to figure out how to leverage this new model to their advantage, as it promises to deliver value to customers, OEMs and the environment.

This collision of forces is driving the popularity of subscription-based business models, as a growing number of OEMs are now experimenting with flexible consumption offerings, but most are in the early stage of their business model transformations.

"As manufacturers aim to future-proof their businesses as the world moves toward 'as-a-Service' business models, they must evolve and optimize the performance of their current after-sales service operations to preserve revenue and margins as a prerequisite to this inevitable shift," said Erik Lindholm, VP of Product Strategy at Syncron. "The repair and maintenance of manufacturers' longtail of disconnected – or not IoT enabled – products will continue to be delivered via OEMs' traditional service operations for the foreseeable future. And, an optimized break-fix service operation lays a strong foundation for more mature service models down the road."

The servitization maturity model is available in an exclusive white paper that explores the shift to delivering products as services. Additional takeaways include:



Identifying and detailing the four main stages of the maturity model

Optimizing current service operations while simultaneously preparing for the inevitable shift to delivering products as services

Highlighting real-world success stories of leading OEMs' "as-a-Service" businesses

Lindholm continued, "Operating two service models in parallel will most certainly be a balancing act, but it is possible. Along the way to the full realization of delivering products as services, manufacturers will fall into several stages of maturity. Manufacturers must cultivate strong ecosystems of technology and consultative partners to accompany them on this journey as they invest in the new resources, technology and infrastructure needed to succeed."

