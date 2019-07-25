Syndio Appoints HR Technology Veteran Allison Manne as Vice President, Customer Success

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, a leading HR analytics platform with a mission to eradicate pay disparities, announced today that the Company has appointed Allison Manne to the role of Vice President, Customer Success, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Manne's responsibilities include managing and measuring the effectiveness of Syndio's customer success activities, as well as working to drive customer success outcomes through Syndio's best-in-class technology platform, PayEQ.

"Given the nature of Syndio's business, our customers' satisfaction and success is of the utmost importance to our Company. Simply put, we will not be successful unless our customers are receiving massive value from our service," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio. "Allison not only has the years of expertise that perfectly fits our vision for this role, but she also has a natural drive for customer fulfillment. We are eager to begin working with Allison and look forward to watching her inspire customer success across the board."

With over 20 years of human capital management (HCM) and payroll experience, both as a practitioner and on the technology side, Ms. Manne comes to Syndio from HireVue, where she served as Vice President, Customer Success, and led a global team of strategic client success directors and managers to maximize client investments. Prior to HireVue, she served as Vice President at Namely, where she built and managed the client success function, HCM sales executives and HCM solution engineers. During her tenure at Namely, Ms. Manne was also responsible for client retention and upsell opportunities, helping the company from initial revenue to more than $25M in annual recurring revenue.

Additionally, Ms. Manne held previous leadership roles at both FinancialForce and Ultimate Software.

"The important work that's being done at Syndio particularly resonated with me, because pay equity is such a vital, relevant issue in our society today," added Ms. Manne. "With this role, not only am I helping Syndio's customers to succeed in their pay equity efforts, but I also have the opportunity to make a real and lasting difference in the world. Equal pay for equal work is achievable, and we can help organizations to get there easily."

About Syndio

Syndio is an HR Analytics company focused on promoting fairness in the workplace. The Company builds applications that empower modern organizations to hire, promote and most importantly pay people fairly. Syndio's flagship PayEQ application is a powerful and flexible platform that is helping to close the gender and racial pay gap for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. Syndio customers come from all industries including technology, hospitality, retail and financial services. Syndio is a distributed company with headquarters in New York and Seattle.

