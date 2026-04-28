SYNERGEN Health Introduces IGNITE End-to-End Diagnostic Revenue Cycle Solution to Transform Laboratory RCM Performance

IGNITE debuts at Executive War College 2026, delivering transparency, efficiency, and measurable improvements across the laboratory revenue cycle

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Historically, laboratories and diagnostic providers have played on an uneven field when it comes to revenue cycle management (RCM). A reactive approach, poor data quality, outdated technology, and inefficient processes have put them at a disadvantage with denied claims and delayed reimbursements.

SYNERGEN Health, an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations, is leveling the field with the launch of the SYNERGEN Health IGNITE end-to-end diagnostic revenue cycle solution. Powered by AI-driven technology, deep laboratory domain expertise, high-touch service, and proven processes, the IGNITE solution enables laboratories and diagnostic providers to more effectively collect earned revenue, improve operational efficiency, and gain end-to-end visibility.

"Laboratories are at a tremendous disadvantage in today's complex revenue cycle environment and fragmented point solutions have done little to address the full scope of the problem," said Duminda Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SYNERGEN Health. "At a time when laboratories are being squeezed by rising costs and shrinking reimbursements, IGNITE provides a more integrated way to improve performance and drive stronger outcomes."

Addressing the fragmentation created by technology-first and point solutions, SYNERGEN Health IGNITE brings together four integrated capabilities that drive measurable financial performance across the laboratory revenue cycle:

AI-Driven Technology

AI-driven technology purpose-built for laboratories enables cleaner data capture, intelligent automation, real-time decisioning, and continuous optimization across complex laboratory billing environments. From denial prediction and prioritization to workflow orchestration and payer policy intelligence, this foundation improves clean claim rates, reduces avoidable denials, and accelerates reimbursement cycles.



Dedicated, Expert RCM Teams

Deep laboratory domain expertise is embedded into every stage of the revenue cycle. Dedicated expert teams apply human judgment, compliance knowledge, and payer insight to manage complex billing scenarios, improving accuracy, strengthening payer interactions, streamlining patient collections, and maximizing net collections.



Proven Processes

Standardized, proven operational processes drive consistency, scalability, and efficiency across revenue cycle workflows. From coding, billing, denial management, appeals and posting, these processes reduce variability, increase throughput, and ensure work is completed accurately and efficiently.



High-Touch Service & Execution

High-touch service and hands-on execution ensure accountability, consistency, and sustained performance improvement. SYNERGEN manages day-to-day revenue cycle operations – including prior authorizations, billing, payer follow-up, appeals, denial recovery, and posting – translating capability into measurable outcomes such as faster reimbursement cycles, and improved financial performance.

"We did not want to offer just another piecemeal RCM solution with limited scale and applicability," said Sunil Konda, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President at SYNERGEN Health. "We worked closely with clients to understand where performance breaks down across the laboratory revenue cycle. IGNITE combines AI-driven technology with deep domain expertise, proven processes, and high-touch service to deliver consistent execution and measurable financial outcomes at scale."

The IGNITE solution integrates seamlessly with existing client systems and collects, collates, and analyzes information from external sources to provide a comprehensive overview of laboratory revenue cycle performance. The solution operates within SYNERGEN Health's industry-leading security standards, including SOC 2 + HITRUST CSF Type 2 certification and SOC 3 attestation, so clients can be assured that their information is protected. These rigorous security controls also reduce compliance burden and risk for clients.

To learn more about SYNERGEN Health and its IGNITE end-to-end diagnostic revenue cycle solution, visit www.synergenhealth.com or follow us at @SYNERGENHealth on LinkedIn.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations. Leveraging innovative Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Automation, we specialize in digitizing healthcare processes to optimize revenue potential. Our technology-driven approach reimagines revenue cycle management, enabling our client partners to achieve unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and value, while best serving their communities. With a presence in all 50 states in the USA, our mission is to catalyze change in the healthcare industry, collaborating closely with our clients to lower the cost of collections while upholding the highest compliance standards.

Media Contact:

Andrew Thompson-Young

[email protected]

615-784-3103

SOURCE SYNERGEN Health