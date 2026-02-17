Synergetics.ai and BorderX Lab Enter Strategic Alliance to Power Agentic Commerce

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, a pioneer in the emerging Agent Economy, today announced a Strategic Alliance with BorderX Lab, a leader in AI-native commerce infrastructure. The partnership brings together two complementary layers of the agentic commerce stack—intelligent agent orchestration and marketplace infrastructure from Synergetics.ai, and transaction execution and checkout infrastructure from BorderX Lab—to accelerate the future of autonomous, AI-driven commerce.

As AI agents increasingly become the primary interface for discovery, decision-making, and purchasing, commerce systems must evolve beyond traditional web and app-based models. BorderX Lab builds the infrastructure that transforms AI intent into real-world transactions, enabling secure, scalable, cross-platform purchasing without complex integrations or catalog rebuilds. Through its CloudStore AI platform and ShopGeni AI shopping agent, BorderX Lab provides an execution layer purpose-built for agentic commerce.

Synergetics.ai complements this capability by enabling enterprises, creators, and developers to build, deploy, orchestrate, and monetize autonomous AI agents and Digital Twins. Its platform powers the discovery, workflow orchestration, identity, and marketplace layers required for agents to operate, collaborate, and transact across enterprise and consumer ecosystems

Together, the two companies form a unified AI-native commerce stack: Synergetics.ai fuels the creation, orchestration, and exchange of intelligent agents and Digital Twins, while BorderX Lab enables those agents to execute transactions seamlessly across global commerce platforms. The alliance unlocks new use cases spanning physical and digital goods, virtual assets, and AI-driven shopping experiences, including transactions initiated and completed entirely by autonomous agents.

"We are excited by this alliance, as it significantly expands the real-world utility of our Digital Twins and AI agents," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics.ai. "By integrating with BorderX Lab's execution infrastructure, we are enabling intelligent agents not just to recommend or assist, but to transact autonomously. This partnership redefines how online shopping and virtual goods commerce will operate in an AI-first world."

Albert Shen, CEO of BorderX Lab, added that AI agents are rapidly becoming the new interface for global commerce, but require an execution layer designed for autonomy and scale. "Partnering with Synergetics.ai allows us to connect intelligent intent with trusted agent-to-agent transactions, creating a foundation for truly AI-native commerce across industries," he said.

The alliance also leverages BorderX Lab's AI GEO service to boost merchant visibility and discoverability in leading AI platforms, fueling agent-driven traffic and conversions. Synergetics.ai powers the identity authorization, product discovery, and workflow orchestration layers, enabling agents to collaborate and transact seamlessly.

About BorderX Lab

BorderX Lab is to build and empower agentic commernce, by building the infrastructure that turns AI intent into real commerce. Powered by its CloudStore AI solution, ShopGeni AI shopping agent and AI GEO service, BorderX Lab delivers a complete AI-native commerce stack that helps partners move faster, transact at scale, and shape the future of global commerce. Visit https://www.borderxlab.com/ and https://www.nubestore.ai/

About Synergetics.ai

Synergetics.ai enables creation, orchestration, deployment, and monetization of autonomous AI agents via AgentTalk protocol, AgentWallet, Agent Marketplace, and AgentWorks suite. Visit www.synergetics.ai .

