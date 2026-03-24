Synergetics.ai Announces Broad Support for Emerging Agentic AI and Agent Payment Standards

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, a pioneer in the emerging Agent Economy, today announced expanded support for a range of open and emerging standards that power autonomous AI agents and agent-native payment systems. Through its AgentWorks platform, AgentTalk communication protocol, and Synergy Wallet infrastructure, Synergetics.ai enables enterprises and developers to build, deploy, and monetize autonomous agents capable of discovering services, collaborating with other agents, and executing secure financial transactions.

Figure 1 AgentWorks supports the latest emerging standards in AgentCommerce

As the industry moves toward agent-native digital infrastructure, interoperability across agent communication and payment protocols has become critical. Synergetics.ai's architecture is designed to align with key standards shaping the Agent Economy, including emerging protocols for agent-to-agent communication, agent identity, programmable payments, and decentralized digital asset transactions.

The Synergetics platform supports a wide range of agent payment and transaction frameworks including X402, Google's AP2 (Agent Payments Protocol), Visa Internet Commerce (VIC), stablecoin and cryptocurrency payment rails, and programmable wallet infrastructure. These capabilities enable autonomous agents to securely perform tasks such as purchasing APIs, accessing datasets, executing commerce transactions, and settling payments across multiple financial networks.

In addition to protocol interoperability, Synergetics.ai integrates advanced security capabilities including quantum-secure smart contract frameworks and post-quantum cryptography to help ensure long-term resilience of agent-driven financial systems.

"The future of digital infrastructure will be built around autonomous agents that communicate, collaborate, and transact on behalf of enterprises and individuals," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics.ai. "By aligning with emerging agent communication and payment standards, while incorporating next-generation security such as quantum-secure smart contracts, we are helping establish the foundation for a secure and interoperable Agent Economy."

Through its AgentWorks platform and Agent Marketplace, Synergetics.ai enables organizations to develop and distribute intelligent agents that can automate workflows, access services, interact with digital ecosystems, and execute transactions across enterprise and consumer environments.

The company's long-term vision is to build a global infrastructure layer for the Agent Economy where AI agents, digital twins, and enterprise systems can interact seamlessly across networks, services, and marketplaces.

About Synergetics.ai

Synergetics.ai enables creation, orchestration, deployment, and monetization of autonomous AI agents via AgentTalk protocol, AgentWallet, Agent Marketplace, and AgentWorks suite. Visit www.synergetics.ai.

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SOURCE Synergetics.ai