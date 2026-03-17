Synergetics.ai Appoints Payments Veteran Sam Hamilton as Distinguished Advisor, AI, to Accelerate Global Agentic Commerce and AI Transformation initiatives

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, a pioneer in the Agent Economy and developer of the AgentWorks platform and Synergy Wallet, today announced the appointment of Sam Hamilton as Distinguished Advisor, AI. A globally recognized technology and payments leader with executive roles at Visa, PayPal, and Yahoo, Sam will guide the strategic evolution of Synergetics.ai's Agentic Payment Component infrastructure enabling autonomous agents, digital twins, and enterprise systems to transact seamlessly across global payment rails. Sam will also play a strategic role in AI Transformation initiatives for Synergetics.ai's enterprise customers.

Figure 1. Sam Hamilton - Distinguished Advisor, AI, Synergetics.ai Figure 2. Synergetics AgentCommerce architecture supporting multiple agent-native payment protocols and settlement rails.

Sam Hamilton brings over 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology, AI platforms, and global payment ecosystems. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data & AI at Visa, where he led Visa's global data, analytics, machine learning, and AI platform organization supporting the company's worldwide payments network and partner ecosystem. In this role, he built scalable AI and data platforms enabling innovation across fraud detection, risk management, loyalty systems, and real-time payment analytics used across Visa's global infrastructure.

Prior to Visa, Sam served as Vice President of Data at PayPal, where he helped architect next-generation data and AI platforms supporting experimentation, machine learning–driven risk modeling, and real-time analytics powering PayPal's digital payment ecosystem. Earlier leadership roles at Yahoo and eBay's Shopping.com focused on building large-scale advertising, data intelligence, and commerce platforms serving billions of transactions and interactions globally.

In addition to his industry leadership, Sam is an active contributor to the broader AI and technology ecosystem, serving on multiple advisory boards and global AI initiatives. He is also the inventor of several patents spanning machine learning, payment optimization, fraud detection, and digital transaction systems, reflecting his long-standing work at the intersection of data platforms, AI, and global commerce infrastructure.

In his advisory role at Synergetics.ai, Sam will support the design, interoperability, and scaling of agent-native payment frameworks across protocols including X402, Google's AP2 (Agent Payments Protocol), Visa Internet Commerce (VIC), stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and programmable wallet systems embedded within the Synergy Wallet SDK.

Synergetics.ai's AgentCommerce architecture supports a wide range of agentic payment protocols and transaction rails, enabling autonomous agents to execute real-time transactions across Web2 and Web3 payment networks. Through the Synergetics Payment Gateway, agents can transact using protocols such as AP2, X402, trusted agent payment protocols, stablecoins, and programmable wallet infrastructure, enabling identity-aware, policy-driven commerce between agents, enterprises, marketplaces, and services.

"Sam's experience leading data and AI infrastructure at Visa and PayPal — two of the most influential companies in digital payments — brings tremendous credibility to our Agentic Payment vision," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics.ai. "As commerce shifts from apps to autonomous agents, programmable and interoperable payment systems become the financial backbone of the Agent Economy. Sam's expertise will help align emerging payment standards such as AP2, VIC, and X402 with our AgentTalk and Synergy Wallet infrastructure."

As autonomous agents increasingly perform transactions on behalf of enterprises and consumers, legacy payment systems designed for human-initiated workflows are insufficient. Synergetics.ai's Agentic Payment Component is designed to enable:

• Native agent-to-agent commerce settlements

• Autonomous procurement and logistics payments

• Real-time microtransactions for APIs, data, and compute resources

• Wallet-linked identity payments for digital twins and enterprise agents

• Cross-network crypto and stablecoin settlements

• Delegated payments via embedded wallet SDKs

Sam Hamilton added, "I'm excited to join Synergetics.ai at a time when payments are evolving beyond human-initiated transactions into autonomous, machine-driven commerce. My experience building AI-driven platforms and global data infrastructure at Visa and PayPal has shown how critical scalable and trusted financial systems are to digital ecosystems. Synergetics.ai is building the financial rails for agent-to-agent commerce, and I look forward to helping shape this next generation of programmable payment infrastructure."

The Agentic Payment Component integrates deeply with Synergy Wallet, enabling embedded wallet SDKs within enterprise applications, digital twin-linked payment delegation, programmable transactions, multi-chain stablecoin and crypto support, and secure agent identity verification. The initiative further advances Synergetics.ai's vision for a scalable Agent Economy, where transaction activity across agents, marketplaces, and partner ecosystems drives network-wide economic growth.

About Synergetics.ai

Synergetics.ai enables creation, orchestration, deployment, and monetization of autonomous AI agents via AgentTalk protocol, AgentWallet, Agent Marketplace, and AgentWorks suite. Visit www.synergetics.ai.

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SOURCE Synergetics.ai